New Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation sworn in

NETHERLANDS, January 10 - News item | 10-01-2022 | 15:42

On 10 January 2022 the members of the fourth Rutte government were sworn in. The new Minister of Foreign Affairs is Wopke Hoekstra and the new Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation is Liesje Schreinemacher.

The members of the new government were sworn in by King Willem-Alexander at Noordeinde Palace. After the ceremony, Mr Hoekstra and Ms Schreinemacher proceeded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague for the official handover of tasks.

Wopke Hoekstra (Christian Democratic Alliance; CDA) was Minister of Finance in the previous government from 2017 onwards. He succeeds Ben Knapen as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mr Hoekstra is also Deputy Prime Minister.

Liesje Schreinemacher (People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy; VVD) was a member of the European Parliament from 2019 until taking up her new position. She succeeds Tom de Bruijn as Minister for Foreign Trade and Development.