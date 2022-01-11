Future Location Announced For New Elementary School In La Loche

CANADA, January 11 - Released on January 10, 2022

Today, Premier Scott Moe and Education Minister Dustin Duncan joined with representatives from the Northern Lights School Division and the village of La Loche to announce the future location of a replacement school for Ducharme Elementary School.

"We are pleased to have a site selected for this new school and are looking forward to the next step of this project," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "This school highlights our government's commitment to the north and will benefit the community of La Loche by providing them with a modern, safe and inclusive learning environment for students and staff for generations to come."

Once completed, the new school will be located next to the existing Dene High School, on the east side. The Government of Saskatchewan has invested $24 million for the construction of this replacement school for Ducharme Elementary School. This is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's capital plan to build a strong Saskatchewan and stimulate Saskatchewan's economic recovery.

The new school will accommodate approximately 475 students from Prekindergarten to Grade 6. Construction is projected to begin in summer 2022 once the design and planning phase is completed. The new school is expected to be open for students in September 2024.

“Building a new elementary school in La Loche is a testament to the growth throughout our community and the need for schools that meet the changing educational needs of our young people,” Northern Lights School Division Board of Education Chairperson Morris Cook said. “During this time of significant disruption to the lives of our students, this announcement will give hope and stability to our school families and will help us build our communities educational future. This is an occasion definitely worth celebrating!”

Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.1 billion toward school infrastructure projects. These projects include 57 new or replacement schools, as well as 28 major renovations.

