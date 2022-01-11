Submit Release
Baton Rouge Digital Marketing Agency Shares 10 Small Business New Year's Resolutions for 2022

BlakSheep Creative is a design and marketing agency that works with clients throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Alec Daniel, BlakSheep Creative Partner

Clint Sanchez, BlakSheep Creative Founder and Partner

BlakSheep Creative Listed as one of Expertise.com's Top 20 Advertising Agencies in Baton Rouge

These resolutions are aimed at helping small Baton Rouge, LA businesses grow and succeed in 2022 and beyond!

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlakSheep Creative has shared its list of 10 small business resolutions for 2022. These resolutions are aimed at helping small businesses grow and succeed in the coming year.

The digital marketing agency is also offering a special "New Year's pre-sale" of 30% off all new business web development packages to celebrate the new year.

1) Create & maintain a social media calendar that focuses on your company's voice, not just what content will get the most views. Social media serves as an extension of your company's marketing.

2) Create a marketing plan that is easy to follow and implement; it should be set in stone, not pieced together every month or quarter.

3) Have an x-factor: create something unique like offering clients free drinks at their office, sending them swag periodically, etc. This will set you apart from all the other businesses in your industry.

4) Provide excellent customer service, not just good customer service. Good will get you by, but great is what will earn you repeat business and referrals.

5) Stop giving away your expertise for free via virtual platforms like Facebook Q&A (Quezana), Twitter Q&A (Twunasha), etc. You are giving away your expertise for free, which is what you're paying your employees to do.

6) Create a blog that consistently publishes relevant content to educate clients on topics they're interested in. This will drive traffic to your site and provide them with valuable information.

7) Advertise on more online channels, not just Google Ads.

8) Hire a PR company to pitch your business to the media so you can reach an even wider audience. Your business needs excellent reviews.

9) Find ways for your team members to learn from one another, so they become better employees and people in general.

10) Have fun! We all need to work hard, but we also need to enjoy ourselves.

"We're excited to share our list of resolutions with other small businesses," said BlakSheep Partner Alec Daniel. "Every year we look for new ways to improve our business and want to share them to other small business owners."

As a way of further celebrating the new year, BlakSheep Creative is offering a 30% discount for all new website development packages to small businesses in Baton Rouge.

"We're excited about putting together great websites that help small businesses grow," said BlakSheep Partner and Web Developer Clint L. Sanchez. "During this sale, we'll provide free consultations and offer free hosting for one year."

For more information about BlakSheep Creative, please contact Clint Sanchez at (225) 505-3834 or visit the company website at blaksheepcreative.com.

About BlakSheep Creative:

BlakSheep Creative is a team of web designers, developers, marketers, and social media experts whose sole purpose is to provide businesses with world-class technology services through efficient management.

They also specialize in providing website design & development solutions for small businesses. Contact BlakSheep Creative at info@blaksheepcreative.com or (225) 505-3834 to learn how they can help you grow your business in 2022 & beyond.

