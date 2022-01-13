Autism Network Logo Contest for Neurodivergent Artists
Autism Live Logo with the words Your source for Autism Information and then watch, share, learn and live
Autism Expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh answers questions about autism on Ask Dr. Doreen
The Autism Network seeks submissions for its new logo design from Neurodivergent artists. The winning design will receive a $500 honorarium.
The Autism Network is committed to providing content for the enrichment and support of individuals who are neurodiverse; a part of that is fostering gainful employment.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT INFO:
— Shannon Penrod
info@autismnetwork.com
The Autism Network is seeking submissions for its new logo design. Neurodivergent artists are invited to submit their artwork. The winning artist will receive a $500 honorarium.
“The Autism Network is committed to providing content for the enrichment and support of individuals who are neurodiverse; a part of that is fostering gainful employment, job skills and experience. We want our logo to reflect some of the amazing artists in the community and their right to be paid for their work.” says Shannon Penrod, President of The Autism Network.
Neurodivergent artists are encouraged to submit high resolution, scalable vector graphic images from January 14, 2022 – February 1, 2022. Submitted designs should include the words “The Autism Network” and should only include elements, images, and graphics the artist has created wholly themselves. Artists can request the complete rules and an entry form @ info@autismnetwork.com. Artwork must be submitted digitally, along with a completed entry form to info@autismnetwork.com no later than February 1, 2022. Submissions will be reviewed, and a winning design will be chosen by February 14, 2022. Late submissions will not be considered.
Autism Network LOGO Contest for Neurodivergent Artists
This contest is open to artists of all ages and abilities who identify as either being on the Autism Spectrum or as neurodiverse. Submitted work should be wholly from the artist but can be work that was accomplished with support and/or mentorship. Collaborative works are also welcomed if all artists involved feel they meet the qualifications.
ABOUT THE AUTISM NETWORK: The Autism Network is home to Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast and features Ask Dr. Doreen, with Autism Expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh. The Autism Network’s newest podcast, Stories from the Spectrum will debut in 2022 and will feature programing that is entirely hosted, created, and produced by individuals on the spectrum.
Official Website: https://www.autismnetwork.com/
Facebook: The Autism Network
###
Shannon Penrod
Autism Media Network
info@autismnetwork.com