Nevada state transportation contracts approved this month will support nearly 525 jobs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – State transportation contracts approved during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 517 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.

A projected 517 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the Jan. 10 state transportation board meeting.

State transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

Resurface 27 miles of U.S. 95 near the Amargosa Valley area in Nye County, including widened lanes and improved drainage and stormwater facilities

Emergency drainage pipe repairs installed the weekend of Dec. 11 on Mt. Rose Highway in Washoe County

NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project.

Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.

It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.