Emergency Relief Order For Propane Delivery

Mark Gordon, the Governor of the State of Wyoming, has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours.

Under the emergency relief order issued by the Governor, a state of emergency exists in Wyoming for the prompt delivery of propane. This emergency requires that propane transportation and delivery within the State of Wyoming be exempt from 49 CFR 395.3.

However, nothing contained in this Order shall be construed as an exemption from the controlled substances, alcohol use, and testing requirements (49 CFR 382), the commercial driver's license requirements (49 CFR 383), the financial responsibility requirements (49 CFR 387), applicable size and weight requirements, or any other portion of the regulations not specifically identified in this Order.

While under this Order, propane transportation or delivery companies shall not require or allow any fatigued driver to operate a propane delivery vehicle. A driver who informs a carrier that they need immediate rest shall be given adequate rest before the driver is required to return to service.

This Order will expire no later than midnight, February 7, 2022.

Feel free to call WHP Captain Dan Wyrick or Lieutenant Dustin Ragon at 307-777-4301 with any questions about this Order.

Release Contact: Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck / 307-777-4306

