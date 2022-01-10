FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 10, 2022

Missouri law enforcement agencies invited to apply now for Local Violent Crime Prevention (LVCP) Grant by Jan. 21, 2022 deadline New state grant will fund technology and equipment used in violent crime reduction and prevention efforts beginning Feb. 1, 2022

The deadline is tight to apply for a new state grant program that makes grant awards of up to $25,000 available to Missouri law enforcement agencies for technology and equipment used in violent crime reduction and prevention efforts: Applicants must file application materials electronically by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Applications will not be accepted after 5:00 PM CST on Friday Jan. 21, 2022.

The grant period for the new Local Violent Crime Prevent (LVCP) Grant is projected to be from Feb. 1 to May 30, 2022 and would allow Missouri local law enforcement agencies to purchase items that include, but are not limited, to the following:

· License Plate Readers;

· Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs)/Mobile Data Computers (MDCs);

· Radios (portables/handheld, repeaters, base stations, etc.);

· Body-Worn Cameras;

· Dash Cameras;

· Gunshot Detection Technology;

· Justice Information Sharing Technology;

· Communications Systems;

· Crime Analytics Software;

· Hardware and Software;

· Biometric Equipment;

· Equipment to assist in youth engagement programs.

The Department of Public Safety’s objective in awarding LVCP funding is to partner with local law enforcement agencies to find solutions to reduce and/or prevent violent crime, including programs to expand law enforcement engagement activities with youth, faith-based organizations and/or nonprofit organizations. All equipment must meet all mandatory regulatory and/or DPS adopted standards to be eligible for purchase using grant funds. In addition, subrecipients will be responsible for obtaining and maintaining all necessary certifications and licenses for the requested equipment. Investments in emergency communications systems and equipment must meet applicable SAFECOM guidance. All radios must be P-25 compliant and on the MOSWIN system (Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network). The Missouri Interoperability Center will review all communications equipment applications to ensure they comply with the Digital Radio Requirements for Department of Public Safety Grants.

Eligible Applicants

· Missouri local law enforcement agencies;

· Applicant agency applying for an LVCP project must be the agency’s respective unit of government;

· Compliance with Missouri statutes requiring: Vehicle Stops Report filing; a written policy on recording of custodial interrogations; a written policy of forwarding intoxication-related traffic offenses; Police Use of Force Transparency Act of 2021 compliance; and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS, formerly Uniform Crime Reporting UCR) compliance.

Ineligible Applicants

· Agencies that are not a law enforcement agency;

· Law enforcement agencies that are not compliant with the above listed statutes;

· State law enforcement agencies

Additional Information and Links

The State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2022 LVCP Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) can be found at the following link https://dps.mo.gov/dir/programs/cjle/documents/lvcp/2022-lvcp-nofo.pdf The SFY 2022 LVCP Application Workshop can be found at the following link: https://dps.mo.gov/dir/programs/cjle/lvcp.php All applications must be submitted through the Missouri Department of Public Safety WebGrants System. WebGrants can be found at the following link: https://dpsgrants.dps.mo.gov

Applications will not be accepted after 5:00 PM CST on Friday Jan. 21, 2022.

If you have questions regarding the grant application process, feel free to contact:

Grant Program Supervisor Michelle Branson (573) 526-9014 Michelle.Branson@dps.mo.gov

Grant Program Manager Joni McCarter (573) 526-9020 Joni.McCarter@dps.mo.gov

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov