Health Webinar Microbe Live Produced 47 Episodes in 2021

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the Microbe Live webinar episode had 19,557 total live attendees throughout the year! Microbe Live is a free, weekly health webinar hosted by wellness company Microbe Formulas that features a variety of holistic health practitioners. The webinar and the company focus on foundational, natural wellness solutions to help anyone and everyone looking to improve their health.

The webinar host and Microbe Community Manager, Dorothy Dick, says, “Microbe Live is a powerful way to connect people who have a deep desire to change their lives with the practitioners that have the knowledge of how to do it. Every week we address important aspects of your health — both physical and emotional — in order to put people back in the driver’s seat of their destiny.”

In 2021, Microbe hosted 47 Microbe Live episodes. The most attended episodes throughout 2021 include episodes diving into autoimmune issues, brain fog, and immunity.

The February 17, 2021 episode with 532 live attendees features Dr. Todd Watts, the co-founder and CEO of Microbe Formulas. In this popular episode, he talks about what an autoimmune disorder is and potential root causes.

He explains, “One of the top immunologists in the world talks about 60% of autoimmune issues being driven by toxins. I used to think that it had to be infections driving autoimmunity, but as I have learned over the years about the toxicity that we are exposed to constantly and how those toxins interact in the body… then I realized how impactful these toxins are.”

Dr. Nick Ellenson is a chiropractor and an associate of Microbe Formulas who specializes in treatment of chronic illness that was featured in the second most popular episode on March 3, 2021 with 544 live attendees. Dr. Nick offers ideas on how to combat brain fog and the importance of drainage in doing so. He also discusses toxins in the brain and mitochondrial function.

In the most popular episode on March 17, 2021 with 567 live attendees, Dr. Jay Davidson shares his intentionally disruptive thoughts on the immune system. Dr. Jay is the other co-founder of Microbe and is a Lyme specialist. In the episode, he dives into the importance of your internal terrain and its impact on the body’s natural immune function.

Dr. Jay begins the webinar by straightforwardly stating, “This is not what you are typically going to hear from a functional health side of it. This is not what you’re going to hear from a western side of it. If you are glued to a lot of mainstream media, this might be rather shocking. I just want to put it out there; I am not really going to hold back today.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. Microbe believes getting to the root of unresolved health issues starts with the fundamentals: opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted elements. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

