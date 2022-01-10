Jan. 10 – Jan. 14, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Jan. 10 9 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting 10:15 a.m. Meet with executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources Location: Virtual meeting 11:45 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of education Location: Virtual meeting 1:15 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Virtual meeting 2 p.m. Meet with Incident Command Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, Jan. 11 9 a.m. Meet with Unified Economic Opportunity Commission Location: Capitol Committee Room 445 11:15 a.m. Welcome spring fellow cohort Location: Governor’s Office 4 p.m. Speak at United Way Legislative Preview Location: Virtual meeting MEDIA ACCESS 7 p.m. Meet with Utah Highway Patrol Honorary Colonels Location: Governor’s Mansion

Wednesday, Jan. 12 9:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Bar Association leadership Location: Virtual meeting 9:45 a.m. Meet with homeless services coordinator and senior advisor Location: Governor’s Mansion 11:30 a.m. Speak at L3 Harris site tour Location: 640 N. 2200 West, Salt Lake City 2 p.m. Meet with Carson Anderson, chief executive officer of TNT Location: Governor’s Mansion 3 p.m. Participate in equality and opportunity discussion Location: YWCA, 322 E. 300 South, Salt Lake City

Thursday, Jan. 13 9:15 a.m. Speak at Salt Lake Chamber’s Economic Outlook and Public Policy Summit Location: Grand America Hotel MEDIA ACCESS 10:15 a.m. Meet with cabinet and senior staff Location: Capitol Board Room 11:30 a.m. Speak with BYU Management Society Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, 15 E. South Temple 1 p.m. Meet with Intermountain Education Innovation Fund Location: Virtual meeting 1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Sports Commission Location: Virtual meeting 3:15 p.m. Meet with Energy Advisor Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, Jan. 14 9 a.m. Speak at Adopt-A-School Press Conference Location: Stadler Rail, 5880 W. 150 South, Salt Lake City MEDIA AVAILABILITY 10 a.m. Meet with student representatives Location: Capitol Board Room 12:15 p.m. Speak at the Elephant Club Location: Alta Club, Salt Lake City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Jan. 10

8 a.m. Meet with Office of the Lt. Governor team Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting

10 a.m. Meet with director of elections Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with Incident Command team Location: Virtual meeting

3 p.m. Meet with SelectHealth CEO Marti Lolli Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Jan. 11 9 a.m. Chair The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority board meeting Location: Virtual meeting 11:15 a.m. Speak at welcome meeting for spring fellow cohort Location: Governor’s Office 1:15 p.m. Meet with Girls National Cross Country Team Location: Governor’s Office 7 p.m. Bountiful Mayoral Oath of Office ceremony Location: 795 S. Main St., Bountiful

Wednesday, Jan. 12 9 a.m. Meet with chief innovation officer Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 9:45 a.m. Meet with homeless services coordinator and senior advisor Location: Governor’s Mansion 11 a.m. Speak at Utah Taxpayers Association annual conference Location: Grand America Hotel 1:30 p.m. Meet with Treasurer Marlo Oaks Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 2:15 p.m. Meet with director of Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Participate in equality and opportunity discussion Location: YWCA, 322 E. 300 South, Salt Lake City 7 p.m. Speak at Payson Santaquin Area Chamber Installation Banquet Location: Clarion Gardens, 463 E. 100 North, Payson

Thursday, Jan. 13 10:15 a.m. Meet with cabinet and senior staff Location: Virtual meeting 11:45 a.m. Speak at What’s Up Down South Location: Dixie Convention Center, St. George 6:30 p.m. Attend Utah Food and Farm Conference Location: Leavitt Wings Hangar, 2275 W. Kitty Hawk, Cedar City 7:30 p.m. Attend Utah Rural Leadership Academy Social Location: 1294 S. Interstate Dr., Cedar City

Friday, Jan. 14 8 a.m. Utah Rural Leadership Academy Location: 1294 S. Interstate Dr., Cedar City

Download a copy of this schedule here.

