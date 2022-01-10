Submit Release
Rothschadl Named to Yankton Area Engineer Position

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Contact:  Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. –   Greg Rothschadl, a 31-year veteran of the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) recently assumed new duties as the Yankton Area Engineer. The Yankton Area provides transportation programs and services for Bon Homme, Clay, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union, and Yankton counties.

Rothschadl started with the SDDOT in 1990 as an intern. He has been a SDDOT team member for his entire professional career, beginning as an EIT (Engineer in Training), and advancing into roles including project engineer, lead project engineer, and engineering supervisor within the Yankton Area. Rothschadl holds his Professional Engineering (PE) licensure.

“Greg has long been respected throughout the SDDOT and has dedicated his life to providing a safe and effective public transportation system in South Dakota,” said Craig Smith, Director of Operations. “With all his experience, Greg will do an excellent job in his new role for the SDDOT.”

The Yankton Area Engineer position was previously held by Rod Gall. Gall retired in December 2021, after 41 years of dedicated service to SDDOT and the citizens of South Dakota.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

  

-30-

Rothschadl Named to Yankton Area Engineer Position

