Scott Armstrong and Joshua Lee of Armstrong, Lee and Baker, LLP recognized as SuperLawyers 2021 “Rising Stars”

Scott Armstrong has been selected as a Rising Star by SuperLawyers every year since 2017 and Joshua Lee has been selected as a Rising Star since 2020.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas SuperLawyers Magazine has recognized Scott Armstrong and Joshua Lee of Armstrong, Lee, and Baker as Texas Rising Stars for 2021 in the area Personal Injury: Plaintiff.

This recognition takes into account peer recognition, professional achievement, and other factors. Scott has been selected as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers every year since 2017. Scott is known for his aggressive approach to every case. Scott has also been awarded by local organizations for achievements with client success in Houston.

Josh has been selected as a Rising Star since 2020. He has honed the skills needed to prosecute complex cases at any stage of litigation – whether before suit is filed, in the trial court, or on appeal. Joshua graduated from the New York University School of Law in New York City, which is considered among the best law schools in the world.

The law firm was founded in 2017 in Houston, Texas, focusing on catastrophic personal injury cases.

Since then, the Firm has grown to seven lawyers.

All of the lawyers at Armstrong, Lee & Baker LLP work every day to help our clients recover the compensation they deserve for their injuries.