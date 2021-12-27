Fob James Law Firm - Accident Attorneys in Birmingham, AL Providing Safe Rides Home for New Years' Eve

Fob James Law Firm; an injury law firm in Downtown Birmingham offering free Uber, Lyft and Cab rides for those during New Years Eve to minimize drunk driving.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fob James Law Firm, will be providing free cab rides home this New Years' Eve as we close out the year 2021. This is a recent initiative that the firm is providing in an effort to reduce the number of drunk drivers on the road around the state of Alabama.

Fob James; the founder and one of the attorneys at the firm work to give back to his local community. They have two office locations to help those dealing with personal injury-related matters with their primary office in Birmingham, AL, and their new location in Montgomery, AL that opened this past year.

Our Birmingham car accident lawyers can give you the answers and information you need. As car accident lawyers we find that giving back to our community through various local initiatives helps keep our community safe.

With the end of the year approaching, there is likely to be more people going and drinking and then choosing to get behind the wheel. Therefore, we are utilizing our free cab rides program for those in Birmingham, AL to prevent people from drinking and driving and keeping our roads safer.

HOW IT WORKS:

The program is simple – if you have been drinking – take an Uber, Lyft or cab and we will reimburse you for it!

Make the right choice, the responsible choice to get home this holiday season.

QUALIFYING 2021 HOLIDAYS:

Super Bowl Sunday (NEW)

St. Patrick’s Day

Cinco de Mayo

Independence Day

Labor Day

Halloween

Thanksgiving Eve & Day

New Year’s Eve & Day

DETAILS TO THE PROGRAM:

Rides must be in the Birmingham, AL or Montgomery, AL metro areas

Rides must be taken between 5 pm on the day of the holiday and 10 am the next morning.

You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.

Limit one reimbursement per household.

A maximum value of $25.00 anywhere in Birmingham or Montgomery metro areas.

The maximum value includes a tip of up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.

Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 100 submissions.

WHEN WILL I GET MY REIMBURSEMENT?

Within the 10 business days from the date of the ride you must submit a copy of your receipt and photo id and mail in to our office:

Fob James Law Firm

2226 1st Ave S,

Suite 105

Birmingham, AL 35233

Learn more link: https://callfob.com/free-holiday-cab-rides/