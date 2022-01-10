Joshua D. Lee Awarded Best Lawyer under 40 by the Asian Pacific Interest Section (APIS) of the State Bar of Texas

The APIS Best Lawyers Under 40 Award recognizes talented individuals within the Asian Pacific American (APA) legal community under the age of 40.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armstrong, Lee & Baker LLP; serious injury attorneys in Houston, TX would like to announce that partner Joshua Lee has been awarded the Best Lawyer under 40 by the Asian Pacific Interest Section (APIS) of the State Bar of Texas.

The APIS Best Lawyers Under 40 Award recognizes talented individuals within the Asian Pacific American (APA) legal community under the age of 40 who have achieved prominence and distinction in their fields — be it the practice of law, academia, business, civic and charitable affairs, the judiciary, or politics — and have demonstrated a strong commitment to civic or community affairs.

Formed in 1995, the Asian Pacific Interest Section (APIS) of the State Bar of Texas was created to be a state-wide umbrella organization to advocate and promote the common professional interests of lawyers of and interested in Asian Pacific American heritage, community, and culture.

About Joshua Lee

Joshua Lee believes in aggressive, tough advocacy and a client-targeted approach to every case. He dedicates his work to getting the best result for his clients for any type of personal injury-related matter. As a part of the Armstrong, Lee & Baker approach and philosophy, Joshua keeps clients on the front of mind to have the best possible outcome.

To that end, Joshua develops a targeted strategy for every case. In fighting for his clients’ rights, Joshua has developed unique experiences and a strong foundation for understanding the law.

Having represented both plaintiffs and defendants, Joshua is able to utilize these unique experiences and insights to the advantage of his clients.