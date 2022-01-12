Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram Welcomes Ricci & Company LLC

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of providing their clients with quality, personalized financial guidance, Ricci & Company LLC has merged with Top 25 CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI). The Ricci & Company team joins more than 1,900 CRI professionals currently serving clients across the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

CRI’s expertise ranges from basic accounting services to audit, review, compilation, preparation, and general business consulting. The firm also offers a range of services such as tax, business consultation, business valuation, and dispute advisory and litigation with particular industry expertise delivered to construction, hospitality, auto dealerships, and government industries.

CRI is one of the fastest-growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation and currently operates in more than 30 markets across 10 states. In addition to providing full-service accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI Solutions Group (management consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trust and estate services).

CRI has financial tools and accounting resources available on its website at CRIcpa.com.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC
CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram Welcomes Ricci & Company LLC

