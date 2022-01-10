Marketing Superstars Are Changing the Landscape of Podcasting in 2022
Marketing Executive Corinna Bellizzi, MBA and Julie Lokun, JD announce the launch of Femcasters, a community dedicated to amplifying female voices worldwide.
Our mission is to support the journey of women in podcasting, broadcasting, and media so that we can reach true equality and crash through that glass ceiling in every community around the globe”SCOTTS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Podcasting superstars Corinna Bellizzi and Julie Lokun announce the launch of their brainchild Femcasters, a division of AudioCasters. Bellizzi, a marketing executive and host of Care More Be Better (ranked top 2.5% globally), announced today that the launch will “change the way podcasters, speakers, authors, and broadcasters uplevel their voice and make an impact in their respective industries”.
“Our mission is to support the journey of women in podcasting, broadcasting, and media so that we can reach true equality and crash through that glass ceiling in every community around the globe”, Bellizzi states.
According to influencermarketinghub.com, podcast ad revenues are expected to exceed $2 billion in 2023. Not only are the number of podcasts and listeners increasing, but also the ad revenues. According to eMarketer, it’s anticipated that US marketers will spend more than $1.3 billion on podcast ads in 2021. What’s more, it’s expected that it will exceed the $2 billion mark in two years, and in 2025 it will be closer to $3 billion.
While the growing demand for quality content increases, the reality of podfade looms. Podfade is the name coined for podcasts who become inactive after a brief show run. According to statistics by AmplifiMedia, Blubrry CEO, Todd Cochrane says 75% of podcasts are no longer in production (this statistic used RSS feeds to determine active vs. inactive shows.) The decrease in consistent podcast programming and the growth in podcast advertising dollars leaves a lucrative opportunity for many podcasters.
“This is where Femcaster's strengths lie,” Julie Lokun, JD states, “The biggest challenge for podcasters is marketing and branding their podcasts. The Femcaster platform gives podcasters and entrepreneurs the tools they need to lock unlock the mystery behind brand building ”. Lokun is the co-host of Obsessed, which ranks in the top 3% of podcasts globally. “This vibrant community gives podcasters, speakers, and authors access to our collective intelligence, courses, networking, and relevant resources, " Lokun adds "And it is free”.
Bellizzi and Lokun are mission-driven, as their vision is to amplify the voices of people and brands who want to make an impact. The Femcaster platform has experienced exponential growth and it is being noticed in the podcasting community. Femcasters has partnered with Podetize, a primarily female-led and operated podcast hosting platform. Podetize offers a boutique podcasting experience and a supportive staff that is known for excellence in customer care.
The Femcasters podcast is available on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen.
If you are interested in joining our network, check out our community here: https://femcasters.mn.co. All people (of any gender identity) are welcome in this safe and collaborative community.
