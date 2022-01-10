North Yarmouth Man Arrested on Multiple Charges after Eluding Police and Driving Recklessly on the Turnpike 

From the Desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

Shortly after midnight on January 10, 2022, Maine State Police responded to a report of a vehicle that was traveling erratically in the northbound lane on the Maine Turnpike. Corporal Ricci Cote located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near mile marker 56. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle exited the turnpike at Exit 63, (Gray) but drove back onto the turnpike and headed south, continuing to travel in an unsafe manner.

As the suspect vehicle was approaching Exit 53 (Falmouth), Corporal Cote engaged an immobilization technique, which succeeded in stopping the vehicle. Corporal Cote approached the vehicle on foot when the vehicle drove at Corporal Cote, who then discharged his duty weapon at the vehicle.

The vehicle exited the turnpike at Exit 53 where the Falmouth Police Department had set up spike mats. The vehicle struck the mats and stopped after traveling a short distance

The driver, 33-year-old Barry Coolbrith of North Yarmouth was taken into custody and treated for injuries on scene and then taken to a Portland hospital where he was treated and released and taken to the Cumberland County Jail. Coolbrith was charged with eluding, passing a roadblock, aggravated reckless conduct, failure to stop, and driving to endanger.

Corporal Cote was placed on paid administrative leave while the Attorney General’s Office conducts an investigation, which is customary when a law enforcement officer uses deadly force.

The Maine State Police is in the process of contacting the Cumberland County Jail to authorize the release of Coolbrith’s booking photo.

Please note this is the only information being released at this time.