Troop F Weekly Report 12-27-21 to 01-09-22

Incident Type: PURSUIT

Date: 1/3/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle with multiple defects. When he went to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle sped up and refused to pull over. Tr. Rider pursued the vehicle with lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to stop. It turned down a dead-end road, made it to the end, turned back around, speeding towards US Highway 1. There was a 90 degree turn the violator failed to negotiate and went off the roadway crashing his vehicle in the snow. The offender tried to run but was stopped by an Aroostook County Sheriff’s Deputy that was also on the road. The man fought with the Deputy and Troopers and was arrested after a CEW was deployed. The offender had numerous bail conditions, a revoked driver’s license, and several warrants for his arrest. He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Incident Type: warrant arrest

Date: 1/9/2022

Town: cyr plantation

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy and Tr. Rider responded to an address in Cyr Plantation for a 911 misdial complaint. The dispatcher stated someone called 911 and disconnected the call. On the call-back, the caller identified themselves and the information was added to the incident card. Tr. Roy was familiar with the named person and confirmed there was an active arrest warrant for probation revocation. Both Troopers went to the residence and were invited inside the garage. The caller with the warrant tried to hide under a vehicle and would not comply with commands to come out. The Trooper removed the man from under the vehicle and arrested him without further incident. He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Incident Type: OAR

Date: 1/07/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was traveling on Military Street in Houlton when he observed a tan SUV run a red light in front of him. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop with the SUV. Roadside investigation revealed the operator was Revoked Habitual Offender with prior convictions. The operator also had a non-extraditable warrant for a traffic violation out of Florida. Tr. Cotton summonsed the operator for OAR and allowed him to leave his vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT

Date: 1/05/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Tr. Merchant

Brief Synopsis: HRCC received a complaint of a motor vehicle crash on I-95 southbound near MM 301. The operator lost control of the vehicle due to slippery road conditions after attempting to pass a slow-moving vehicle. The vehicle rolled down the embankment and came to rest on its wheels on the breakdown side of the road. There were eight juvenile occupants in the vehicle. Occupants suffered minor injuries and were transported to Houlton Regional Hospital by Houlton Ambulance Service. The investigation is ongoing. Houlton Police and Fire Department assisted on scene.

Incident Type: Theft

Date: 1/06/2022

Town: Oakfield

Trooper: Tr. merchant

Brief Synopsis: An employee of a local gas station called to report a gas drive off. The complainant stated that a white truck with a snowmobile in the bed drove off without paying for their gas. No registration plate was observed but the incident was caught on their security footage. Tr. Merchant is working with the store to obtain the footage and identify the operator of the white truck.

Incident Type: instructor

Date: 1/05/2022

Town: presque isle

Trooper: sgt. haines

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines taught a block of instruction on Use of Force for the 200 Hour Course at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Incident Type: firearms

Date: 1/06/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: Sgt. Haines