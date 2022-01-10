Submit Release
Burgum statement on retirement of North Dakota House Majority Leader Chet Pollert

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today released the following statement after North Dakota House Majority Leader Chet Pollert of Carrington announced he will retire from the Legislature when his current term expires later this year. Pollert has served in the House of Representatives since 1999 and was selected as House majority leader in November 2018.

“We are deeply grateful to Rep. Pollert for his more than two decades of service to the citizens of District 29 and his strong and steady leadership in the House. Being majority leader in a part-time citizen legislature during the last three years has been a full-time job and more,” Burgum said. “As owner-operator of a grain and feed business and past chair of the House Appropriations’ Human Resources Division, Chet has been a champion for farmers, ranchers and the business community and a strong advocate for social services. And as a conservative majority leader, he has supported strategic investments in infrastructure, economic development and education while holding the line on general fund spending.”

“Perhaps most importantly, as a true statesman, you always know where Chet stands,” Burgum added. “His principled approach to challenging issues and his lack of gamesmanship have earned him the respect of his colleagues and certainly of this office. We also thank his wife, Jo, three children and two grandchildren for supporting Chet as he served the citizens. We wish him and Jo all the best in retirement and look forward to collaborating on key initiatives throughout this year – and seeing him pass us on the interstate on his motorcycle more often.”

