Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: 2021 Holiday Spending the Largest Increase in 17 Years
Mastercard SpendingPulse Reports 8.5 Percent Growth Rate, Documents Double-Digit Growth Compared to 2019
Mastercard’s report shows the cumulative impact of COVID-19 on digital sales, which jumped 61 percent compared to 2019.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retailers did not receive coal in their stockings in 2021.
Despite Omicron and supply chain issues, Mastercard SpendingPulse reported an 8.5 percent increase in holiday sales compared to 2020.
“Even better news for holiday retail sales was the 11 percent increase in 2021 compared to 2019, the year before the worldwide pandemic,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand marketing firm based in Boca Raton, FL.
Mastercard SpendingPulse also reported an 8.1 percent increase in sales from physical stores and 11 percent growth for e-commerce purchases.
“We all know COVID-19 pushed consumers online to make more purchases than ever before,” Gould said. “Mastercard’s report shows the cumulative impact of COVID-19 on digital sales, which jumped 61 percent compared to 2019.”
Mastercard also showed that online sales now made up almost 21 percent of retail sales in 2021, a significant increase from the 14.6 percent in 2019.
“Consumers are more comfortable today buying anything online from cars to groceries,” Gould said.
Now, the question is, how will Omicron impact 2022?
“There are already reports that Omicron is peaking in different areas of the U.S., such as New York,” Gould said. “We also see that American society has adapted to the ongoing health pandemic without shutting down the entire economy.
“We have learned to live our lives without quarantining ourselves from the world,” he added.
Gould said NPI works daily with domestic and international health and wellness companies planning to launch new products in the U.S.
“I talk to CEOs and owners in Europe, Asia, and South America, and they are looking to expand their sales into the world’s largest consumer market in the United States,” he said.
Under Gould’s leadership, NPI provides these health and wellness brands with all the services they need to sell their products in America, including sales, marketing, regulatory compliance, and operations.
“I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform as a one-stop, turnkey operation that makes it easier to launch products in the U.S.,” Gould said. “NPI and its sister company, InHealth Media, offer all the expertise and guidance brands need for their product launches.”
The positive sales numbers for both brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce sites also play into Gould’s 30-year-plus career experience.
“I am no stranger to traditional retail or online digital platforms,” Gould said. “I started my career selling consumer goods to major retailers across the U.S. I have visited the headquarters for most of the major retailers in the country.”
Once e-commerce started, Gould grew with the times.
As part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta,” Gould placed more than 150 health and wellness brands onto Amazon’s new health and wellness virtual shelves in the early 2000s.
In addition to Gould, the “Powerhouse Trifecta” included Jeff Fernandez, who was on the Amazon team tasked to stock the new health and wellness category, and Kenneth E. Collins, then vice president of operations for Muscle Foods.
“I got involved with e-commerce early on when Amazon started expanding the retail categories that it sold,” Gould said. “Ken and I had contacts with high-quality health and wellness brands, which Jeff was looking to place on Amazon’s virtual shelves.”
The “Powerhouse Trifecta” worked well together, which is why Fernandez is now NPI’s president, and Collins is the company’s executive vice president.
“Now, we get to see what 2022 holds for us,” Gould said. “Whatever new retail trends or platforms that come along, NPI is ready to move forward with new brands and products.”
