Medi-Dyne Secures Prime Vendor Award for the Veterans Health Administration Through Lovell Government Services
Medi-Dyne Healthcare Products, Ltd wins a five-year Prime Vendor Contract Award, estimated worth of $50.1 million, through Lovell Government Services
We are excited about this opportunity and that our products will be used to help heal those who have served.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medi-Dyne Healthcare Products, Ltd has secured a five-year Prime Vendor Contract Award, with an estimated value of $50.1 million, through their Federal Distribution Partner, Lovell Government Services. Medi-Dyne is a leading provider of products designed to prevent and treat pain and injury. These products include the 2Toms® anti-chafing solutions, Tuli’s® shock-absorbing insoles, and Cho-Pat® braces, straps, and compression wraps. Medi-Dyne is a part of a group of select suppliers shortlisted to provide the Veterans Health Administration certain podiatry products based on agreed-upon pricing and terms.
— Angela Jeffcoats, Vice President of Sales & Marketing
Lovell Government Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing privately held company in the Government Services category in 2021. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to increase their federal revenue stream, win government contracts, and serve Veteran and military patient populations. Lovell wins government contracts for suppliers by finding opportunities, placing bids, and handling all communication, negotiation, and requests for information that follow. Partnering with an SDVOSB allows Medi-Dyne to support veterans and help government customers meet their Federal Set-Aside award requirements.
“For years we have heard from healthcare providers in the VA system that they need to provide our products to their patients but are not able to do so, because in the past, our products were not easily purchasable through the normal channels. The partnership between Lovell and Medi-Dyne solved that problem. We are excited about this opportunity and that our products will be used to help heal those who have served,” stated Angela Jeffcoats, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Medi-Dyne Healthcare Products, Ltd.
“Medi-Dyne's broad range of health care products is an excellent addition to Lovell's portfolio of medical products listed on the federal procurement schedules. Medi-Dyne's commitment to providing innovations in the prevention and treatment of pain and injuries align with Lovell's mission to offer exclusive medical, surgical, and pharmaceutical resources to the U.S. Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs Medical Organization,” said Shawn Corcoran, Sergeant Major, USMC (Ret.), and Chief Operating Officer of Lovell Government Services.
About Medi-Dyne
Medi-Dyne has been manufacturing innovative sports medicine, orthopedic, podiatric, and physical therapy products for 25 years. Their products are designed and recommended by medical professionals to treat common injuries and are sold in over seventy countries.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services was established by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013. Lovell’s mission is to serve the Veterans Administration Hospital System, the U.S. Military Medical Networks, other Federal Healthcare Systems, and the communities they support. Lovell partners with Medical and Pharmaceutical Suppliers to fast track and distribute the latest in life-saving technologies to the Federal Government. Lovell has a tailor-made solution for suppliers at any stage. In addition to federal distribution, sales training, third-party logistics (3PL), and consulting services are available. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
media@lovellgov.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn