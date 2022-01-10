Unilog Names Adam Cusumano VP of Product Management
Cusumano brings extensive implementation and management experience to strengthen and expand Unilog’s product offerings
Adam's vast product knowledge and technical expertise will help fuel our product innovation.”WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unilog, a leading provider of powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for mid-market businesses, announced today that Adam Cusumano has joined the company as Vice President of Product Management. The company will look to Cusumano to continue building its expansive portfolio of B2B products and services.
— Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli
“What attracted us to Adam was his great success in implementing and managing enterprise software applications for global customers across many verticals,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “His vast product knowledge and technical expertise will help fuel our product innovation.”
Cusumano has held numerous SaaS product-related roles, implementing enterprise software applications such as ERP, MRP, WMS, Logistics Management, Track/Trace, and Asset Management. Before joining Unilog, Cusumano was Director of Brand Protection Solutions Engineering for Authentix. Prior to that, he served as Digital Operations Director at OpSec Security and Systems Implementation Project Manager at DAS Distributors Inc., respectively.
“I am excited and grateful to the entire team at Unilog for the opportunity to join this organization,” said Cusumano. “Unilog is truly an innovator. I hope to stimulate even more product advancements and opportunities in order to help our customers achieve their goals.”
About Unilog
Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channels. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.
