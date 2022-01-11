VetStem Shares the Success Story of Nate who was Treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for a Knee Injury

Nate

Nate, a boxer mix, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for a cruciate ligament injury.

Nate's quality of life has improved drastically. I would recommend this procedure to everyone!” — Nate's Mom

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At just five years old, Nate, a boxer mix, suddenly started limping and toe-touching on his left hind leg after running off leash. His owner took him to an orthopedic veterinary specialist who diagnosed Nate with a partially torn cruciate ligament and recommended surgery to repair the ligament. His owner elected to do further research and learned about stem cell therapy as a potential treatment option. She took Nate to Dr. Keith Clement of Burnt Hills Veterinary Hospital for a second opinion. Upon examination, Dr. Clement noted that Nate had mild hip dysplasia and osteoarthritis in his left hip, along with the partially torn cruciate ligament in his left knee. Dr. Clement, a longtime VetStem user, recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy.

To begin the process, Dr. Clement collected fat tissue from Nate’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. Once collected, the fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. VetStem lab technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. Nate’s cells were divided into doses and three stem cell injections were shipped to Dr. Clement for treatment while the rest were put into cryostorage. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection procedure, Nate received one stem cell dose into his affected knee, one dose into his hip, and one intravenous dose.

According to his owner, Nate had a great response to the stem cell treatment. She stated, “After a month of short leash walks and then another 3 weeks of low key longer leash walks, Nate was running off leash again with zero issues! Nate's quality of life has improved drastically. I would recommend this procedure to everyone!” Nate’s owner also understands the value of the additional cryostored stem cell doses at VetStem. Arthritis is a degenerative disease and because Nate was diagnosed at a young age, those stored doses may be useful for future stem cell treatments.

Unfortunately, cruciate ligament rupture is one of the most common reasons for hind limb lameness, pain, and subsequent knee arthritis in dogs. Additionally, according to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons, 40-60% of dogs who injure one cruciate ligament will go on to injure the other cruciate ligament in the future. While there are multiple treatment options available, both surgical and non-surgical, treatment with stem cells may accelerate and improve healing within the joint. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types, reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. According to surveys answered by owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed an improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions.

About Keith Clement, DVM

Dr. Clement received his DVM from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1989. He has been with Burnt Hills Veterinary Hospital since 1991. Dr. Clement became credentialed to perform VetStem Cell Therapy in 2008 and has performed the procedure on over 100 patients.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

