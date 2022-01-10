Brick Fest Live Contributes $25,000 to Eagles Autism Foundation
Nationally touring LEGO® show Brick Fest Live contributed $25,000 to Eagles Autism Foundation during a special tailgate party at the Philadelphia Eagles gamePHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by its continued partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles, the nationally touring LEGO® show Brick Fest Live contributed $25,000 to the Eagles Autism Foundation during a special tailgate party at the Eagles’ final regular-season game on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Brick Fest Live Founder Chad Collins, of Warwick, PA, presented the check to Eagles Autism Foundation Executive Director Ryan Hammond, Eagles Cheerleaders and SWOOP. The group was surrounded by more than 20 Brick Fest Live staffers and partners at an epic tailgate party, which was held in recognition of their hard work over the past year to ensure Brick Fest Live reunited safely with LEGO® fans as they toured the country.
“We are truly grateful for Brick Fest Live’s unwavering support and this very generous contribution,” said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation. “Under Chad’s leadership, Brick Fest Live’s ongoing commitment to the Eagles Autism Foundation extends back to 2019 and has played an integral role in the support of the autism community. We appreciate their dedication and would like to thank them for being so invested in our mission.”
Brick Fest Live is the nation’s #1 LEGO® event and largest touring fan-created LEGO® show. Their partnership with the Eagles Autism Foundation began in 2019, when the team from Brick Fest Live designed, built and donated the centerpiece LEGO® installation inside the Eagles state-of-the-art sensory room at Lincoln Financial Field. Brick Fest Live also participated as a sponsor at the Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group and donated 8,000 Brick Fest Live tickets last fall to Challenge participants. For every Brick Fest Live ticket sold last fall during its Philadelphia show, $2 was donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation and its mission to support the highest quality and most impactful autism research and care for individuals and families affected by autism.
“We really want our staff to see how their hard work paid off. LEGO® has long been used as a therapy and development tool to assist children with autism, and many from the community attend our shows. It’s only fitting that we continue to partner with our hometown Eagles to ensure that all fans can have an equal opportunity,” said Brick Fest Live Chief Operating Officer Joe Boerner, of Chalfont, PA.
Brick Fest Live returns to Philadelphia this October with millions of LEGO® bricks, interactive exhibits, and life-sized LEGO® models, covering 70,000 square feet of space. The show began when Collins and his daughter started a YouTube channel devoted to the LEGO® creations they built together. After accumulating more than 11 million views, they decided to gather the LEGO® community in person. Now Brick Fest Live is the #1 touring LEGO® fan experience in the U.S., winning multiple Guinness World Records and attracting more than 500,000 fans since its inception in 2014.
About Open World Events
Open World, Inc. produces massive family events designed to inspire, educate and entertain, including the #1 touring LEGO® event in the world, Brick Fest Live LEGO® Fan Experience, and Comic Con for Kids, an immersive pop-culture experience for families. OpenWorldEvents.com
About Eagles Autism Foundation
The Eagles Autism Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for innovative autism research and programs. By providing the necessary resources to doctors and scientists at leading institutions, we will be able to assist those currently affected by autism, as well as future generations. The Foundation aims to inspire and engage the community, so together, we can provide much-needed support to make a lasting impact in the field of autism. Please visit www.EaglesAutismFoundation.org.
