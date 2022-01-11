MBC Publishes New Podcasts on its JacketMediaCo Channels for Listeners Worldwide
Belinda Donavant, Canon Virginia Inc.
Dr. Chris Kuehl, Armada Corporate Intelligence
Dr. Chris Kuehl and Mark Blosser are interviewed on Manufacturing Talk Radio, Dr. Nancy Williams on Hazard Girls, and Belinda Donavent on The WAM PodcastFAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MBC, the Manufacturing Broadcasting Corporation, publishes four new podcasts this week produced by JacketMediaCo, on aspects of manufacturing and business of interest to all listeners tuned in to the economy and business, from raw material suppliers through manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers to OEMs and retailers of finished goods of all kinds.
On Tuesday, Mark Blosser from Ceratizit discusses technology and applications supporting the automotive industry to optimize and streamline processes with cutting, drilling, boring, reaming, and countersinking tools on the Manufacturing Talk Radio podcast. Even slight improvements in high-volume operations can translate into six-figure improvements to the bottom line, especially as electric vehicles become more prevalent. On the Hazard Girls show, Dr. Nancy Williams, an accomplished musician who transitioned into leadership and life coaching, discusses how creating a culture of acknowledgment and encouragement empowers individuals and teams to achieve positive change.
On Wednesday, Belinda Donavant, Senior Director of Engineering at Canon Virginia, joins The WAM Podcast host Fran Brunelle to speak about women and manufacturing and the diversity of ideas across disciplines within the organization to achieve better outcomes for the company and individual contributors.
On Thursday, Dr. Chris Kuehl, Managing Partner at Armada Corporate Intelligence, engages in a lively discussion with Manufacturing Talk Radio host Tim Grady on the Credit Manager's Index Report, restoring, robotics, automation, and the direction of the economy in 2022. Dr. Kuehl always adds some levity to serious topics with a depth of understanding of global economic and geopolitical interrelationships while making the topics easy to comprehend.
Each week, MBC posts new podcasts for listeners in business and industry from the C-suite to the shop floor in comfortable conversations without any mainstream combativeness or conflicts between guests and hosts so that useful information can be shared for listeners to act on as they gain some broad perspective and intricate insights to benefit the company they work within. Nearly 700 podcasts in both audio and video can be searched by keyword, phrase, or guest name within the growing knowledge base.
About Manufacturing Talk Radio: Manufacturing Talk Radio is a weekly podcast broadcast for manufacturers of all sizes across the globe since 2013. Show host, Lew Weiss, and co-host, Tim Grady, present breaking manufacturing news and tackle business trends and economic forecasts in manufacturing for small, medium, and large manufacturers. The podcast is produced by JacketMediaCo for MBC, the Manufacturing Broadcast Corporation network, and has been listed as a "must listen" among the top manufacturing podcasts. It can be found at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-talk-radio/
About Hazard Girls: Host Emily Soloby, Founder and CEO of Juno Jones Safety Shoes, interviews women working in non-traditional fields about their career paths, covering topics such as balancing personal and work lives, issues they have encountered and how they have dealt with them, their biggest challenges, their biggest triumphs, advice for other women, and many other topics. https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/hazard-girls/
About The WAM Podcast: The WAM Podcast is a discussion forum where empowered women interview empowered women who share their personal and professional experiences while progressing on their career path, providing guidance, insight, and inspiration to women who may face similar challenges in the workplace. https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/women-and-manufacturing/
The Manufacturing Broadcasting Corporation is a network of industry podcasts relevant to manufacturing and all the businesses reliant on the industry, from raw material suppliers and subcontractors to distributors and retailers of finished goods. MBC had been broadcasting since November of 2013 and its independent producers have created more than 800 podcasts in both audio and video that are available on YouTube and podcast apps, including Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, C-Suite Radio, Blubrry, and other listening platforms. Independent podcast producers in the industry are encouraged to join the network to gain increased exposure and listener growth.
