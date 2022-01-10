Submit Release
News Search

There were 573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,800 in the last 365 days.

URGENT: Updated Date for District CRDC Review

The NDE is still working on CRDC file submission preparations from ADVISER to CRDC on behalf of districts. As such, the date for districts (who have not opted out) to start accessing CRDC to complete their submissions will now be Friday 1/14, rather than 1/10 as stated in a previous bulletin. We thank you for your patience.

Also, a reminder that registration is still open for district users to attend our monthly virtual webinar on Wednesday January 12 at 9:30am CST. Status updates on ADVISER and CRDC will be covered, as well as a session on the Safe2Help NE program. Users may register for the event at https://nedataconference.com/.

You just read:

URGENT: Updated Date for District CRDC Review

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.