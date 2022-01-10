URGENT: Updated Date for District CRDC Review

The NDE is still working on CRDC file submission preparations from ADVISER to CRDC on behalf of districts. As such, the date for districts (who have not opted out) to start accessing CRDC to complete their submissions will now be Friday 1/14, rather than 1/10 as stated in a previous bulletin. We thank you for your patience.

Also, a reminder that registration is still open for district users to attend our monthly virtual webinar on Wednesday January 12 at 9:30am CST. Status updates on ADVISER and CRDC will be covered, as well as a session on the Safe2Help NE program. Users may register for the event at https://nedataconference.com/.