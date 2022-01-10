iBenefit Communication and Benefit Technology Resources Align to Expand Offering of Services for Employers
EINPresswire.com/ -- iBenefit Communication (iBenefit), an employee engagement, retention, and enrollment services company, announced today the acquisition recapitalization of Benefit Technology Resources (BTR). The merger of iBenefit and BTR creates a company recognized as a leader capable of supporting future and current clientele nationwide with a broader range of employer services.
BTR was founded in 2008 by Jamie and Terry Hawkins. The Company, headquartered in Tampa, FL, is a leading HR Technology consultancy and deployment firm. BTR supports approximately 400 employer groups across the nation and works with market leading insurance brokers and consultants.
Based in Charlotte, NC, iBenefit provides employers with engagement, retention, and enrollment services. iBenefit is a portfolio company of MSouth Equity Partners with offices in Atlanta, GA. and Nashville, TN.
Combining BTR’s HR technology consultation and deployment services with the personal enrollment and communication services of iBenefit is a win/win for clients and broker partners. Health Benefits are becoming increasingly complex and employers are looking for better-enhanced and more integrated employee communication and enrollment solutions.
“This merger will expand the service offerings to our clients in a big way. They are asking for more support in the area iBenefit specializes in. This opportunity will allow us to combine our HR Tech experience with personalized enrollment assistance from a cohesive team that delivers concierge level service and support. This transaction allows BTR to retain its stature while having the resources to focus on innovative service offerings for our customers,” said Jamie Hawkins, CEO of BTR.
“This merger helps take iBenefit to our next phase of growth with the delivery of a broad portfolio of products and services that brokers, consultants and their clients seek everyday: employee engagement, retention, and best in class payroll and benefit administration solutions,” said Phillip Goodrum, CEO & Founder, of IBenefit.
Brentwood Capital Advisors LLC served as BTR’s exclusive financial advisor on this transaction.
