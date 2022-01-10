# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 1

01-02-22

Trooper Leonard charged Ronald Albee (43) of Columbia Falls for Operating After Suspension during a traffic stop in Machias.

The Maine State Police investigated a single vehicle PI crash on the Wyman Road in Milbridge on 01/2/2022. Trooper Jarid Leonard and Corporal Gavin Endre responded as primary investigators. The vehicle was occupied by three passengers, two of which suffered minor injuries. Aaron Beal (55) of Milbridge was left with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues, but speed and alcohol were a factor. Cherryfield Fire Department, Steuben Fire Department, Milbridge Fire Department, Petit Manan Ambulance Service, Pleasant River Ambulance Service, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

01-05-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on the Calais Road in Danforth. The accident involved a single vehicle and the male operator of the vehicle. No other passengers were in the vehicle. Deceased at the scene was Anthony Swett (81) last known address of Columbia Falls, Maine. The road, weather and vehicle condition are considered contributing factors causing the accident. Assisting with the investigation at the scene was Sergeant Daniel Ryan and Trooper Laney Merchant.

01-08-22