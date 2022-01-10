On Sunday, January 9, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm., Maine State Police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a residence on East Waldo Road in Waldo. A victim and her three-year-old child fled the residence to a neighbor’s home. As Troopers were investigating , the suspect, 30-year-old Kote Aldus, allegedly started firing shots in their direction from inside his residence, which was also reportedly occupied by the victim’s two-week-old baby. While other members of the State Police Tactical Team were responding, Trooper Tyler Harrington, a Tactical Team member, returned fire. About three hours later, Mr. Aldus was arrested for domestic violence assault. He was taken to a Belfast hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The baby was unharmed. Other charges may be forthcoming after consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives from the Attorney General’s Office are on scene investigating the incident, as is standard in any officer-involved shooting.