STARRS Videocast Series Launched in Late 2021
The video series is titled “The Intellectuals” as it features authors, public intellectuals, and thought leaders on topics affecting today’s military.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The series is titled “The Intellectuals” as it features authors, public intellectuals, and thought leaders on topics affecting today’s military. Hosted by Creative Destruction Media with interviews conducted by STARRS co-founder and Executive Vice President and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Dr. Ron Scott, Col, USAF (Ret), USAFA class of 1973. “Tune in for enlightened discourse on wide-ranging subjects and hidden threats affecting our military today,” said a STARRS spokesperson.
Episode 1 of the Intellectuals with Dr. Wilfred Reilly, acclaimed author, professor, and public intellectual. Dr. Reilly is a professor of pollical science and history at Kentucky State University and author of Taboo: 10 Facts (You Can’t Talk About) and Hate Crime Hoax. Interview at CDM.
Episode 2 of the Intellectuals with Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, former Commissioner to the United States Commission on Religious Freedom, author, and noted physician in private practice. Founder and President of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy {https://aifdemocracy.org] Interview at CDM.
Episode 3 of the Intellectuals with Kendall Qualls of Take Charge, Minnesota, former Army officer, business manager and entrepreneur, and founder of Take Charge, an organization dedicated to rebuilding the black family. Interview at CDM. Information on Take Charge can be found at Take Charge. [https://takechargemn.com]
Other Media events and articles:
STARRS leaders Rod Bishop, Lt Gen, USAF (Ret), Dr. Ron Scott, Col. USAF (Ret), and Sen (Ret) Mike Rose, Maj, USAFR (Ret), shred bogus “insurrection” narrative put forth by 3 retired Army Generals published by the Washington Post opinion section. Insurrection nonsense debunked in style at the Washington Examiner.
STARRS Director at Large, CAPT Brent Ramsey, USN (Ret), offers a primer on how Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policy and praxis put down roots in the military, how much damage to morale and readiness it is causing and how divisive and destructive the methods are. Also, extensively documents causes of the inability of some minority members to serve in the military. Article at CD Media.
STARRS Board of Directors member and United States Air Force Academy graduate of the class of 1972, Scott Sturman, M. D., shines the light on the troubled history and failure of the architect of Covid 19 pandemic policy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, at American Thinker. [https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/01/anthony_fauci_failed_general.html]
STARRS President and Board of Directors Chairman Lt Gen Rod Bishop, USAR (Ret) discusses the mission of STARRS in standing against racism and radicalism in the services. Also features a discussion on the vaccine mandates as they affect readiness of the armed forces and an attack on fundamental rights of service personnel in regard to their health and religious freedoms. Interview at Secure Freedom Radio.
Author and polymath, STARRS Vice President for Information Technology, Dennis Haugh, United States Air Force Academy Class of 1973, discusses his latest book on the real history of our Constitution, The Road to Americanism. Interview at William Ramsey Investigates. The Road to Americanism can be found at Amazon, Barnes and Noble or at Defiance Press.
STARRS Collaboration:
The Center for Military Readiness
STARRS ally organization, the Center for Military Readiness (CMR), founded by Elaine Donnelly in 1993, led the fight to eliminate dangerous and ill-conceived plans to register women for Selective Service draft registration, which were expected to pass in the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act. The House approved the NDAA last September, but the Senate stripped, “Draft Our Daughters” and other bad provisions before final passage of the NDAA, largely due to the leadership of CMR who fought against dangerous proposed policies that would have severely damaged readiness of our military.
The Center for Military Readiness is an independent, non-partisan, public policy organization with a unique mission: reporting on and analyzing military/social issues. CMR promotes high standards and sound priorities in the making of military personnel policies and takes the lead in defending elements of military culture that are essential for morale and readiness in the All-Volunteer Force. Find out more at Center for Military Readiness. Elaine’s article reporting on successes with the 2022 NDAA is posted at The Federalist.
Flag Officers 4 America
Hundreds of retired Generals and Admirals have signed Open Letters to support the betterment of our military and to strengthen its fidelity to the Constitution.
From their website: "We are retired military leaders who pledged to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Although retired from active service, each of us feels bound by that oath to do what we can, in our capacity today, to protect our nation from the threats to her freedom." Visit flagofficers4america.com.
The Calvert Task Group 69
Started by a group of dedicated officers from the United States Naval Academy Class of 1969, their mission is to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America and the mission of the United States Naval Academy.” Why you should care about wokeness in the military was featured in a Veterans Day appearance by Calvert Group President CAPT Tom Burbage, USN (Ret), USNA class of 1969, Lt Gen Rod Bishop, USAF (Ret), USAFA class of 1974, and Kendall Qualls, President and Founder of Take Charge, Minnesota and former Army officer. Visit Calvert Group. {][https://calvertgroup69.org/news-views/]
Learn more about STARRS: Established in Spring 2021, STARRS, a 501(3)c, provides an educational resource on racism and radicalism in the military services as well as the importance of defending the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution. Contact and learn more about STARRS and how you can help oppose racism and radicalism in the services at https://www.starrs.us.
