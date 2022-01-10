Streaming Option Available for 2022 Legislative Blackout Tutorial
Monday, January 10, 2022—Montgomery, AL—The Office of the Secretary of State will make its Legislative Blackout Tutorial available through WebEx. The tutorial is primarily focused on candidates for legislative and statewide offices and will be free of cost.
For statewide candidates, legislative candidates, lobbyists, and other affected parties who cannot attend in-person, the event will be available in webinar format through the web conferencing company, WebEx. Registration for the event via WebEx is required.
Tutorial Details: Legislative and Statewide Candidates Only
Thursday, January 13, 2022
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CST
State Capitol Auditorium
600 Dexter Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36130
Tutorial Details: Lobbyists, Associations, etc.
Thursday, January 13, 2022
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
State Capitol Auditorium
600 Dexter Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36130
If you need more information about the tutorial, call the Secretary of State’s Office Legal Counsel at (334) 353-7857. If you have not received your invitation to register or have any questions about streaming availability, please email cameron.mixon@sos.alabama.gov.
