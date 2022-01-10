Submit Release
Streaming Option Available for 2022 Legislative Blackout Tutorial

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, January 10, 2022—Montgomery, AL—The Office of the Secretary of State will make its Legislative Blackout Tutorial available through WebEx. The tutorial is primarily focused on candidates for legislative and statewide offices and will be free of cost.  

For statewide candidates, legislative candidates, lobbyists, and other affected parties who cannot attend in-person, the event will be available in webinar format through the web conferencing company, WebEx. Registration for the event via WebEx is required.

Tutorial Details: Legislative and Statewide Candidates Only

Thursday, January 13, 2022

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. CST

State Capitol Auditorium

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

Tutorial Details: Lobbyists, Associations, etc.  

Thursday, January 13, 2022

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST

State Capitol Auditorium

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

If you need more information about the tutorial, call the Secretary of State’s Office Legal Counsel at (334) 353-7857. If you have not received your invitation to register or have any questions about streaming availability, please email cameron.mixon@sos.alabama.gov.

 

 

###

