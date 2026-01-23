Election Integrity Update: Statement from Secretary of State Wes Allen on Blount County Felony Voter Fraud Indictment

“Our elections must be decided by American citizens and American citizens alone. Earlier this month, my Office announced that we had identified 186 noncitizens registered to vote in Alabama, 25 of which had cast votes in Alabama elections. My Office referred these cases to the appropriate authorities, and Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey announced today that a grand jury had indicted one of these noncitizens on four counts of felony voter fraud. The Secretary of State’s Office remains vigilant in its pursuit of election integrity and the protection of your vote. This indictment sends a very clear message to anyone thinking of violating Alabama election law- we will find you and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” – Secretary of State Wes Allen

###

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg