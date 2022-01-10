For Immediate Release:

January 10, 2022

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Belmont Belmont College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Butler Butler County Family and Children First Council IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Wayne Township FFR IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clark Lawrence E. Daykin, M.D. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Southeastern Local School District FFR IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Crawford Bucyrus Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Berea City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Lottery Commission 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Orange City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Westlake City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Delaware Delaware Area Career Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Olentangy Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fayette Washington Court House City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin Graham Elementary and Middle School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Schools Of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Worthington City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Gallia Rio Grande Community College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton North College Hill City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hancock Pleasant Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Vanlue 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lake Auburn Vocational School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas Achieve Career Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Sylvania City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Springfield Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Miami Meredith L. Prenger, M.D. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Montgomery Sinclair Community College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ottawa Ottawa County District Board of Health 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca Liberty Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Nordonia Hills City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Regional Health Care Consortium (SRHCC) IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Union Northern Union County Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services District FFR IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Warren City of South Lebanon 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Freedom Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood County Transportation Improvement District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

