Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,795 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 10, 2022                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Belmont

Belmont College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Butler County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Wayne Township

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Lawrence E. Daykin, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Southeastern Local School District

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Crawford

Bucyrus Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Berea City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Lottery Commission

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Orange City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Westlake City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware Area Career Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Olentangy Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fayette

Washington Court House City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Graham Elementary and Middle School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Schools Of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Worthington City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Gallia

Rio Grande Community College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

North College Hill City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hancock

Pleasant Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Vanlue

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Auburn Vocational School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Achieve Career Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Sylvania City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Springfield Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Meredith L. Prenger, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Montgomery

Sinclair Community College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ottawa

Ottawa County District Board of Health

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

Liberty Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Nordonia Hills City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit Regional Health Care Consortium (SRHCC)

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Union

Northern Union County Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services District

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Warren

City of South Lebanon

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Freedom Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood County Transportation Improvement District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.