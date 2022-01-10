Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Belmont
Belmont College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Butler
Butler County Family and Children First Council
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Wayne Township
FFR IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
Lawrence E. Daykin, M.D.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Southeastern Local School District
FFR IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Crawford
Bucyrus Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Berea City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Lottery Commission
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Orange City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Westlake City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Delaware
Delaware Area Career Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Olentangy Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fayette
Washington Court House City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
Graham Elementary and Middle School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Schools Of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Worthington City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Gallia
Rio Grande Community College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
North College Hill City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hancock
Pleasant Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Vanlue
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lake
Auburn Vocational School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
Achieve Career Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Sylvania City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
Springfield Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Miami
Meredith L. Prenger, M.D.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Montgomery
Sinclair Community College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ottawa
Ottawa County District Board of Health
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca
Liberty Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Nordonia Hills City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit Regional Health Care Consortium (SRHCC)
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Union
Northern Union County Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services District
FFR IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Warren
City of South Lebanon
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Freedom Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood County Transportation Improvement District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
