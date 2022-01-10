Villas of Manalapan, N.J., Independent- and Assisted-Living Community Near Staten Island Shares 16 Stress-Reducing Tips
Health and wellness professionals at the luxurious senior community in Manalapan, N.J., suggest ways for relieving and coping with stress and anxietySTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health professionals at the Villas of Manalapan, N.J., are shedding light on the importance of controlling stress.
Excessive stress promotes inflammation and imbalances in immune-cell function, explain wellness experts at the luxurious independent- and assisted-living senior community near Staten Island, N.Y.
Relieving and coping with stress and anxiety can help improve an individual’s stress response. With this in mind, health professionals at the Villas are suggesting the following 16 tips for coping with stress daily and promoting a strong immune system:
1) Go for a walk.
2) Mindfully eat a healthy meal.
3) Focus on breath.
4) Listen to music.
5) Spend time in nature; appreciate a flower, a leaf, the sky.
6) Embrace meditation.
7) Exercise; consider riding a bike, or practicing yoga.
8) Dance.
9) Take a bubble bath.
10) Go to bed early and get a restful night of sleep.
11) Write a letter to someone you care about.
12) Keep a journal.
13) Embrace grateful thoughts.
14) Listen to a guided meditation/visualization.
15) Get creative; try coloring, painting, etc.
16) Connect with a loved one.
About the Villas of Manalapan
The Villas of Manalapan is an upscale, world class resort-inspired apartment community offering a range of amenities and services sensitive to the lifestyle, health and daily needs of seniors. Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the complex is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike. The luxurious 100,000-square-foot community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services. Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment. The Villas is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-847-3920, contacted via www.villashmh.com/contact, and visited online at www.villashmh.com.
