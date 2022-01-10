BlackFin Partner Cecilia Janson Wins Thought Leader Award
National trade publication adds company consultant to list of industry leaders.
Cecilia is an important member of our BlackFin team. I’m very pleased that the editorial team at PROGRESS in Lending recognized her for the industry thought leader she is.”DENVER, CO, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, is proud to announce that Cecilia Janson, BlackFin Partner and Chief Delivery Officer, has been awarded the Thought Leader Award from PROGRESS in Lending Association.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
“We need industry thought leaders if mortgage lending is going to advance,” wrote Tony Garritano, Chairman and Founder at PROGRESS in Lending Association. “We need thought leaders that are not afraid to step forward and blaze a new trail. We need creativity. We need bold new ideas. As a result, for the second year in a row PROGRESS in Lending is honoring industry thought leaders.”
Janson is a 20-year mortgage industry veteran and a member of both the Mortgage Bankers Association and the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Mortgage Bankers of the Carolinas. She is a Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB), a Lean Six Sigma - Black Belt (ICBB), and a Certified Corporate Trainer (CTC). In her role at BlackFin, Janson directs internal teams to guide lenders during the new technology implementation process.
Janson maintains that while industry technology vendors do an amazing job of delivering great technology solutions, lenders often find there are challenges that hinder the effective management, testing, and implementation of these new systems. As a result, 85% of these projects either fail or never achieve the anticipated ROI.
“We must innovate how all three of the major steps to implementation are addressed at the lender level, in partnership with the respective vendor service,” Janson said. “There has been no innovation in relation to this approach. Some vendors do much better than others to guide the lender through implementation, but few have the time, resources, tools, strategies and methodologies to ensure lenders are successful. That’s where we step in to help.”
“Cecilia is an important member of our BlackFin team and we are very fortunate to have her with us,” said Keith Kemph, President and CEO of BlackFin Group. “Her experience and abilities are contributing factors to both our own success and the success of our lender clients. I’m very pleased that the editorial team at PROGRESS in Lending recognized her for the industry thought leader she is.”
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
Rick Grant
RGA Public Relations
+1 570-497-1026
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn