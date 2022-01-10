Smart Toys Market Growth Analysis, Share, and consumption Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2030
Smart Toys Market to surpass USD 41415.66 million by 2031 from USD 10803.17 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 14.38% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Smart Toys Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 41415.66 million by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, Smart Toys Market to surpass USD 41415.66 million by 2031 from USD 10803.17 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 14.38% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. Increased use of technology and awareness will fuel industry growth over the next ten years. Increased global technology spending is expected to drive demand over the forecast period. In addition to industry growth, Smart Toys Market penetration is expected to rise above the forecast level. On the other hand, increasing Investment by the major players in new environmentally friendly techniques to produce Smart Toys will create more opportunities that will result in the growth of the Smart Toys Market over the forecast
“Increase in the number of internet handlers additionally with the growing acceptance of numerous hand-held devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets together is driving the awareness and growth of smart toys market globally. It also helps students to study while playing and boost the growth of essential skills like creativity, imagination, problem-solving, and thinking outside the box”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
Smart Toys Market: Key Players
• Mattel Inc.
• Lego Groups
• Leapfrog Enterprises Inc
• Sega Toys Co. Ltd
• Pillar learning
• Sony Corporation
• Knex Industries Inc
• Konami Corporation
• Hasbro Inc
• The Lego Groups
• Jakks Pacific Inc.
• Other prominent players
Smart Toys can be described as modern-day’s toys, which own artificial intelligence and contain a microprocessor, volatile or nonvolatile memory units, and input and output devices. These toys are generally confused with educational toys, which do not have artificial intelligence and are used mainly for the purpose of education. For example, a rhyme narrating toy cannot be considered a smart toy, although it is combined with microprocessors. Smart toys are merged with speech recognition and speech synthesizers, which can be easily applied in a software and hardware. In addition, beams are being provided in many of the modern toys, which allow them to respond to their surroundings, thereby making them more accurate.
In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Smart Toys Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Smart Toys Market is segmented Control Type into Wired and Wireless; By Distribution Channel into Online Market, Retail/ Stationery Shops, and Specialty Toy Shops; by End Users into Pre-Schoolers, School Going and toddlers; Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.
Global Smart Toys Market: Regions
• North America:(U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Smart Toys Market Segments:
By Control Type
• Wired
• wireless
By Distribution Channel
• Online Market
• Retail/ Stationary Shops
• Specialty Toy Shops
By Type
• Pre-Schoolers
• School Going
• toddlers
• Others
