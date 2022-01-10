Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Acquires An Equity Stake In An Entertainment Development Company, New Day Entertainment

Valiant Eagle Logo Providence logo

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC:PSRU) is pleased to announce that it has acquired an equity stake in New Day Entertainment (NDE), an independent U.S.-based entertainment company to development, produce, and fund Feature Films and Television projects.

NDE is currently in negotiations with major studios to form a distribution and co-financing partnership. In addition, NDE has a potential development pipeline that spans all stages of production, including three films that are currently in pre-production that require near-term funding. NDE is led by managing partners Guy Pham, Carl Dawson, and Valiant Eagle CEO, Xavier Mitchell. The fund will primarily raise capital for Valiant Eagle subsidiary, Providence Film Group, in conjunction with Brian Oliver’s New Republic Pictures.

Past and present productions for New Republic Pictures include:

• “1917” directed by Sam Mendes and Oscar nominated for “Best Motion Picture of the Year”

• “The Tomorrow War” starring Chris Pratt and can be currently seen on Amazon Prime.

• “Mission Impossible 7” starring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, and Vanessa Kirby.

NDE has begun the process to raise up to $100 million, which will be utilized to help finance upcoming Providence Film Group projects in partnership with Brian Oliver of New Republic Pictures. To raise the funds, NDE will utilize another Valiant Eagle holding, America’s Next Investment (ANI) (https://americasnextinvestment.com/).

Valiant Eagle originally acquired a stake in the crowdfunding company, America’s Next Investment, in July 2021. ANI can be best described as a hybrid of the popular “Shark Tank” TV show and crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter. The TV portion helps discuss the investment opportunity, while the crowdfunding platform allows investors to purchase stakes in those opportunities.

“This is a very big deal for Valiant Eagle and our Providence Film Group subsidiary. After establishing and building a relationship with film producer Brian Oliver, the next step was to focus on funding our projects. New Day Entertainment will serve that all-important role of financing and helping drive our film projects to theatrical releases,” noted Valiant Eagle CEO, Xavier Mitchell.

We look forward to providing additional details and updates as they become available.

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports, and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.

Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information, and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

With the technological infrastructure, individuals, organizations, and the government have created a huge platform that enables effective communication. As such, Valiant Eagle, Inc. features content on iPhone, Android phones, Tablets, and Computers. Traditional TV viewership will gradually decline due to the evolving media landscape. From statistical evidence, 2017 is the first year that the usage of digital video supersedes that of traditional TV. The replacing medium is smartphone and tablet devices, providing the audience with a truly discrete and satisfactory experience while downloading or streaming video.

The need for viewers to engage online and broadcast content for entertainment has proven and is still proving to be highly demanded by both individuals and groups.

Valiant Eagle, Inc. continues to be the handy solution, with access to set tools that allow viewers to get tuned in on topics such as Music, Sports, and Entertainment in the most convenient and efficient way.

Valiant Eagle

Website: www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

ABOUT PROVIDENCE FILM GROUP

The Providence Film Group is a Los Angeles based entertainment studio whose industry offerings service the multi-billion-dollar motion picture, television and music industries. Providence Films foci consist of motion picture production, television production, home video acquisition and distribution, and the development of new entertainment opportunities with an innovative and targeted style.

Providence Film Group

http://providencefilmgroup.org/

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting, or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

