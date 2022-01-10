Gov. Henry McMaster to Unveil Executive Budget, ARPA Recommendations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will unveil his FY 2022-2023 Executive Budget and provide American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) recommendations during a State House press conference tomorrow, Monday, January 10 at 2:00 PM.
WHO: Governor Henry McMaster
WHAT: Executive Budget and ARPA announcement
WHEN: Monday, January 10 at 2:00 PM
WHERE: State House, first floor lobby, Columbia, S.C.
