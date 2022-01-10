Non-Woven Adhesives Market Growth by Size, Share Growth and Forecast 2030
Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market to surpass USD 5.2 billion by 2030 from USD 2.1 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.5% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Non-Woven Adhesives Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the market is being driven by the growing urban population, expanding disposable hygiene product penetration, and the rise of emerging economies. Low production costs and waste minimization, as well as Product Innovation in the hygiene industry, all contribute to the non-woven adhesives market's growth.
“The main cause of the nonwoven adhesives market growth rate is the growing urban population and the demand of hygiene goods. The non-woven adhesives market will see profitable growth prospects as key critical players increase their investment in product innovation. Increased industrialization, combined with low production costs and waste-reduction features, will drive demand for nonwoven adhesives even higher. The non-woven adhesives market value will develop due to advancements in the healthcare industry and rising demand for non-woven adhesives as medical products and gadgets”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
Global Non-Woven Adhesives: Key Players
• Henkel AG
• H.B. Fuller
• Arkema
• Moresco Corporation
• Beardow Adam Ltd.
• ADTEK Malaysia Sdn Bhd
• Colquimica Adhesive
• Savare Specialty Adhesives
• Palmetto Adhesives Company, Inc
• Other Prominent Players
Non-woven adhesives are used to keep the fibers in non-woven materials together. Base polymers, plasticizers, and antioxidants make up these adhesives. They have a lot of elasticity, a lot of cohesive strength, a lot of softness, a lot of heat resistance, a lot of ease of use, and a lot of processabilities. Baby diapers, training pants, sanitary napkins, adult incontinence products, medical wound care pads, surgical drapes, medical dressings, bed pads, and gowns are just a few of the goods that use non-woven adhesives. They're also employed in car liners and covers like cabin liners, head, and wall liners, and engine compartment interior covers. Non-woven adhesives are also employed as corrosion-resistant coatings due to their excellent non-stick properties, mechanical stability, and heat and humidity resistance. Curtains, mops, wipes, tea and coffee bags, furniture upholstery, detergent pouches, and abrasives are all examples of household products that contain them.
In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Non-Woven Adhesives Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Non-Woven Adhesives market is segmented by technology into Hot-melt and Water-based technology. Global Non-Woven Adhesives market is divided by end-user into Amorphous Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.
Non-Woven Adhesives Market Regions
• North America:(U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Non-Woven Adhesives Segments:
By Technology
• Hot-melt
• Water-based technology
By Application
• Amorphous Baby Care
• Feminine Hygiene
• Adult Incontinence
• Medical
• Others
