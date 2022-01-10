GOVERNMENT OF CANADA INVITES INPUT ON REMOVING BARRIERS TO EQUITY IN CANADIAN BANKING
We know that a dynamic and vibrant Black presence within business is good for everyone.”HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Government of Canada is looking for input from members of the Canadian banking and financial industry on how best to addresses challenges affecting Black professionals.
Black Business Initiative (BBI) in Halifax, Canada’s longest serving Black business development initiative, has been provided funding under the Government of Canada’s Labour Funding Program to deliver Removing Barriers to Equity in the Canadian Banking Sector. Designed to support employers subject to the Employment Equity Act, these facilitated sessions will initiate discussions to identify and address challenges affecting Black professionals in mid-to-senior levels of the industry.
"This is important work, and we are very pleased to be leading these discussions on behalf of the Government of Canada." says Dr. Rustum Southwell, CEO of Black Business Initiative. "Since these sessions began in November, we've had exciting conversations and learned a great deal from people around the country. Members of the banking industry have so much expertise and experience to contribute and the more people we have participating, the better we will understand the challenges and potential solutions."
The Government of Canada and BBI want to hear from as many industry professionals as possible from across Canada. This free multi-session program is designed to build progressively, gathering information and feedback at each level to build on the next. The series is facilitated by MESH/diversity, experts in diversity, equity and inclusion training and organizational development.
“We know that a dynamic and vibrant Black presence within business is good for everyone.” says Southwell, “This is an important and unique opportunity for financial industry leaders to share their experience and work together to make positive change.”
The next session takes place on January 13. Banking and financial industry professionals can join by registering through Eventbrite REMOVING BARRIERS TO EQUITY: ROUND TABLE Tickets, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 at 2:00 PM | Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/removing-barriers-to-equity-round-table-tickets-225362845337
The objective of the sessions is to:
- Support dialogue to address labour issues affecting representation of designated groups.
- Raise awareness and understanding of barriers to employment equity, diversity, and inclusion within Canadian workplaces; and
- Support capacity building among federally regulated private-sector employers by developing tools and resources.
Upon completion of these sessions, a formal report of findings will be submitted to the Government of Canada. This will help with the development of new inclusion tools and guides tailored to industry-specific needs and ensure opportunities for Black Canadians through hiring, retention, professional growth, and overall success in the banking industry in Canada. It is essential that a good representation of viewpoints is collected from the larger banking and financial industry in Canada.
About BBI
The BBI is a not-for-profit organization funded by the federal and provincial governments and is the longest serving Black business development initiative in Canada.
BBI believes in a sustainable business ecosystem approach where the interconnection between Black businesses and organizations along the value chain will help them move to be more competitive to create scale and the much-needed wealth and development within the Black community.
