Dreading the Post-Pandemic Return to the Office?
Dreading the Post-Pandemic Return to the Office?

The pandemic has forced many of us out of our traditional work environments.
The pandemic has forced many of us out of our traditional work environments. Most have adapted (well) to working in solitude, turning off cameras and letting facial expressions run free. Sixteen months later, as restrictions are lifting and more of us are planning our return to the physical office, mixed feelings are being stirred and many of us are left wondering what “business as usual” means in the post-pandemic world.
Dionne England, a Toronto based author, has written Thrive Despite the A_ _Holes @ Work: Do Your Best Work Regardless of Your Work Environment – geared towards professionals who love the work they do but sometimes feel worn down or frustrated by office politics and the difficult people they are required to deal with. It offers those ready to minimize their work stress practical and tactical advice to help them find fulfillment and joy in their work. “We spend over 90,000 hours in our lifetime at work, and it’s time that we make those hours more productive, impactful and fulfilling,” says England. “I’ve been successfully navigating the corporate world for over 20 years. This book offers my tried-and-true effective strategies to minimize work stressors and do our best work.”
At a time where the world and the workforce are changing at lightning speed, professionals are no longer happy to just “survive” at their job and wait for retirement. Individuals are looking to thrive and seek fulfillment. This book helps people achieve that, regardless of their work environment. “We all have them – colleagues that frustrate us and slow down progress. Thrive focuses on raising our own level of self awareness when it comes to how we respond in those situations. It explores strategies to manage ourselves and those challenging personalities to minimize our personal stress and free up our energy to do our best.”
Thrive Despite the A_ _Holes @ Work is available for purchase on Amazon and Audible.
ABOUT DIONNE ENGLAND
Dionne England is a published Author located in Toronto, Ontario Canada. Dionne’s unique perspective and irreverent humour offers thought-provoking reading experiences to help us freely pursue our craft and individuality without holding back. This allows us to offer greater value as leaders to our organizations, our colleagues, the teams we lead and especially to the clients we serve. Learn more at www.dionnethewriter.com and follow her on Instagram @dionnethewriter.
