Grief and Pandemic Isolation Deliver Beautiful Lyrics for Singer/ Songwriter Samantha Gracie

The pandemic has forced many to be alone, which has been difficult. Many of us are dealing with added stress or grief, and it has been an emotional time. For Toronto based, Nova Scotia native, singer/songwriter/actor Samantha Gracie, song writing became her outlet to both honour and mourn her the loss of her beloved grandmother and combat the loneliness of the pandemic while isolating at her late grandmother’s home in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.
“Grief flows through us in many forms, different everyday; one day, for me, it came out as a song. May 27th would have been my grandmother’s 85th birthday, this song is dedicated to her. At first, this song had a specific inspiration, however it grew into a love song about missing someone in any capacity, which we are all facing at this time,” says Gracie. “I hope it comforts you and reminds you that we all experience loss, longing, and sadness when navigating grief.”
Gracie’s newly released single, Lilacs came to Samantha last summer while isolating at her late grandmother’s home in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. The home had been vacant since her grandmother’s passing in 2019 and going back to the home filled with childhood memories was both difficult and comforting at the same time. The inspiration for the song came from her grandmother’s love for the lilac tree that grew in her front yard.
As pandemic restrictions ease throughout the country, life as we knew it is different and the grief of what we have lost during this time will be real and ongoing. “I write music to connect with people, so as we move forward into our new normal, I hope music plays a role in your healing of the past and your celebration of the future, as it does in mine.”
The video for Lilacs was produced and directed by JIVE Photographic Productions, Halifax (@jivephotographic). Lilacs- YouTube link- https://youtu.be/5MiQJjkhHWg
Lilacs is available on all digital platforms for purchase and streaming and will be released to commercial radio. Samantha Gracie’s music is distributed by UnitedMasters. You can also check out Samantha’s recent acting accomplishments on revry.tv (The Influencers) & Netflix (Hometown Holiday).
