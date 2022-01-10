Technology Advisory Market Uses AI To Identify And Solve Business Problems

Technology Advisory Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a leading trend gaining traction in various business processes. AI is an amalgamation of different technologies that enable the machine to sense, understand, and act. The technology advisory market outlook has changed as AI helps businesses in identifying and solving business problems and drive measurable business value. AI helps in designing hardware infrastructure - on-premise or cloud-based, ingestion, and analysis of big data, and to enable flexibility of computing resources. For instance, Tech Mahindra deployed the first HR humanoid K2 at its Noida campus in India. K2 functions on AI and will take over routine HR processes providing continuous assistance to the HR department to enrich the employee experience. K2 will handle general HR related queries and handle actions for providing tax forms and payslips, enabling the HR team to focus on other important areas in the business. With the improvement in AI technology with every passing day, it is gaining huge importance in data expertise, business processes, and workflow management.

LAST WEEK LEFT of our holiday sale! Get your discounted market research reports now.

The global technology advisory market size is expected to grow from $159.62 billion in 2021 to $170.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Technology advisory market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to TBRC’s technology advisory market forecast, the market is expected to reach $211.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Read More On The Global Technology Advisory Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/technology-advisory-global-market-report

In October 2020, Accenture plc, an Ireland-based global professional services company providing services in strategy, consulting, technology, and operations, has acquired SALT Solutions AG, a German technology consultancy for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to help Accenture plc in building a cloud-based industrial internet-of-things (IoT) platform that will enable the client to reduce quality and wastes issues in the whole supply chain. SALT has deep expertise in manufacturing and supply chain systems complementing Accenture's expertise in cloud solutions and planning systems. The acquisition will help Accenture to expand its digital manufacturing and operations business in Germany. SALT Solutions AG is a German technology consultancy company implementing and maintaining IT systems for a variety of companies across different sectors.

Major players covered in the global technology advisory industry are Fujitsu Ltd, HCL Technologies Limited, Booz & Co, Infosys Limited, Dell Technologies Inc, KPMG, IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Ernst & Young (EY) and McKinsey & Company.

TBRC’s global technology advisory market report is segmented by services into application development, cloud services, cybersecurity and privacy, data and analytics, technology strategy and enterprise architecture, others, by end use into banking, financial services, healthcare, it & telecom, government, others, by enterprise size into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2022 - By Services (Application Development, Cloud Services, Cybersecurity and Privacy, Data and Analytics, Technology Strategy and Enterprise Architecture), By End Use (Banking, Financial Services, Healthcare, IT & telecom, Government), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a technology advisory market overview, forecast technology advisory market size and technology advisory market growth for the whole market, technology advisory market segments, geographies, technology advisory market trends, technology advisory market drivers, technology advisory market restraints, technology advisory market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Technology Advisory Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3514&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Strategy Advisory Global Market Report 2022 - By Services (Corporate Strategy, Business Model Transformation, Economic Policy, Mergers & Acquisitions, Organizational Strategy, Functional Strategy, Strategy & Operations, Digital Strategy), By End-User (IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/strategy-advisory-global-market-report

HR Advisory Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Compensation Consulting, Benefits Consulting, Human Resources Management Consulting, Actuarial Consulting, Strategic Consulting), By Service (Integration & Deployment, Support & Maintenance, Training & Consulting), By End-Use (IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Mining And Oil & Gas, Construction - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hr-advisory-services-global-market-report

Management Consulting Market – By Service Type (Operations Advisory, HR Advisory, Strategy, Financial Advisory, Technology Advisory), By End Use Industry (Financial Services, IT Services, Manufacturing, Construction, Mining And Oil & Gas), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/management-consulting-market

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/