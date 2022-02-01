Top Blockchains for Deploying NFT and Gaming Projects
Here are some of the top blockchains to consider for deploying NFTs and for running blockchain gaming projects.AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of Blockchain and cryptocurrency has become quite popular as projects get churned out day after day on different Blockchain platforms. As the world of cryptocurrency gains more attention, the underlying system that makes it work - Blockchain also gets into the limelight.
It has therefore become a matter of inquiry and study amongst enthusiasts. Knowing the best and the top blockchain platforms to deploy projects on is important as not all Blockchains are created equal.
It is equally important not to lump all kinds of Blockchain platforms into the same mold as each platform has its uniqueness and upsides. Let’s look at the top-ranking Blockchain platforms to launch projects on:
> Ethereum Blockchain <
For building Apps that can help turn smart contracts into binding law, the Ethereum Blockchain is the best bet. The platform agility and expansivity aside, it has come under criticism for the high amount of gas fee charged in order to maintain the Blockchain. Its key weaknesses include slow processing times and higher transaction processing costs compared to other platforms. Ethereum is evolving and the community is working hard on a number of scaling solutions aimed at solving many of Ethereum’s current problems.
On the advantageous front, Ethereum is a leader in the Blockchain space and this counts for something. This implies that more projects will be built on the Ethereum Blockchain than will be on competing Blockchains if ETH can hold it’s momentum.
> Cardano Blockchain <
Built-in 2017, Cardano aims at bringing the goodness of interconnectivity like Ethereum but without its attendant issues around scalability and fees. Cardano also supports the use of several programming languages to write the code for the smart contract to be launched but it is still in testing phase for a lot of features so time will tell how well it goes.
By innovating the process of building Decentralized apps, Cardano is aiming to give Ethereum a run for its market share. However, the migration of a DApp from the Ethereum Blockchain to the Cardano Blockchain is not a one-step action. The two Blockchains are built differently and although they serve the same intent, the processes involved are not the same.
> Solana Blockchain <
For another protocol other than the regular Proof of work and Proof of stake, Solana offers the option of Proof of history and this is only one of the factors that distinguish Solana. Founded in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko, a former engineer at multinational Qualcomm, Solana has since risen in leaps and bounds becoming one of the most important blockchains in the world of crypto.
Solana has found use as a blockchain of choice in the deployment of defi and is growing in NFTs but it does have its downsides as well, more recently it has suffered DDOS attacks slowing the network significantly and also had to re-start it's blockchain after it went down completely.
> Flow Blockchain <
Flow is a Blockchain built by Dapper Labs, it is decentralized in nature and it is billed to serve as the foundation of the next-level games and NFTs of the metaverse. With the announcement that Rarible will be hosting NFTs on the Flow Blockchain that will not charge gas fees for minting, the Blockchain has opened itself as one of the most considered Blockchains for NFTs deployment. However with a current limit of 100 TPS it’s hard to see how Flow can scale to meet the needs of mass adoption anytime soon.
> WAX Blockchain <
WAX is the world’s No.1 blockchain, as measured by the number of users and transactions, according to Dappradar.com. Not surprisingly, the Worldwide Asset eXchange is tagged 'King of NFTs.' The Blockchain is a new generation Blockchain that is focused on the integration of the Metaverse via NFTs and games.
WAX’s mission is to bring NFTs to the mass market in the safest, most secure, environmentally friendly, and easy-to-use marketplace in the world and with a current limit of 5000 TPS it’s primed and ready to do that. WAX is the leading entertainment NFT network – in 2018, WAX introduced vIRLs, “Virtual In Real Life”, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products. WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectibles. It is the best bet for anyone hoping to deploy NFTs into the Metaverse.
The WAX blockchain has a lot of options for gamers that are not easily accessed on other Blockchains. The fact that transactions are fast and free is enough to get avid gamers excited about the Blockchain. For developers, there are a lot of perks that come with using the Blockchain to deploy their projects. The WAX Worker Proposal System is designed to incentivize and compensate community developers who build upon the WAX Blockchain. No other Blockchain has such an arrangement in place.
As the Blockchain industry expands, there will be increasing pressure on Blockchains. The Blockchain that is building for overall user experience will win and WAX is 100% on that path.
