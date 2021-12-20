WAX Metaverse: Everything you need to know

This guide aims to break the WAX Metaverse down to ensure you understand what it is all about. Let’s delve in and find out what makes the WAX Metaverse special.

What is the Metaverse? Think of a space where you can walk into a world where you can do everything you do already in the present world – Go the cinemas, play games, buy and read books, attend seminars, and much more, all without leaving your chair and the comfort of your room. How cool would that be? This is pretty much what the Metaverse is about. The Metaverse is immersive and it is an experience that can be enjoyed with the use of carefully crafted augmented and virtual reality equipment. That is on the equipment front, there is also the infrastructure to back it up.Part of the infrastructure that backs up the Metaverse is the Blockchain, NFTs, and Tokens that helps to ensure payment within the ecosystem. That is where the WAX Metaverse comes in.The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), aka the King of NFTs, is a Blockchain platform that is vast in areas including entertainment, gaming as well as the hosting of Non-Fungible Token (NFTs) These criteria give WAX the ideal range as the Blockchain of the Metaverse. As a Blockchain that is secured, safe, and environmentally friendly, it is also one of the easiest Blockchains to use; allowing for first-time users of the Blockchain environment to have easy access to their entertainment and Games as well as enabling industry leaders who want to reach new frontiers.Decentralized Finance is the bane of any blockchain, the WAX Metaverse is exciting in this regard because the defi model matches the purpose and economic activity of the chain closely by accumulating revenue from the core value of the WAX blockchain (digital asset trading) removing friction and incentivizing participation not just in NFT’s but also in WAX DEFI which compounds the demand for WAX.One of the major grudges that environmentalists have against the Blockchain and the cryptocurrency space is that it consumes a lot of energy that is not sustainable and as such, it damages the environment. The WAX Metaverse has risen far above these complaints by being certified carbon neutral and getting picked by Sony and the AMC Theatres to host the Spider-Man No way Home NFT Promotion as a result of this uniqueness is a testament that the WAX Metaverse is Eco-friendly.William Quigley, Co-Founder of WAX is of the opinion that Blockchain Technology, as well as NFTs, should be accessible to everyone in an environmentally responsible and user-friendly means. This has represented one of the driving forces of the team behind the WAX Metaverse. As a Blockchain that processes about 15 million daily transactions, it consumes 0.000223 terawatts of energy and produces only 110 tons of carbon a year. Reflectively, that’s only the same as 5 individuals who are exhaling normally – Super Decent.One of the most remarkable qualities that set the WAX Metaverse in its own league is the deployment of WAX vIRL , short for virtual, and In Real Life, vIRL is a hybrid set-up that is leading the future of digital commerce by making an item available in the Metaverse as an NFT while preserving the same item as a physical product that is available in the real world. vIRL is bridging the gap between the Metaverse and the real world and WAX is leading the charge even having patented the technology. This makes WAX the cornerstone of the Metaverse since the aim of the Metaverse is to duplicate the universe into a virtual experience.WAX Metaverse deployed the vIRL initiative in an agreement with Toy industry giants Funko, Hasbro, and Mattel. The collaboration will see iconic toys crafted by the companies get sold as virtual arts. With the power of vIRL, shoppers can purchase the NFTs and use them to redeem the physical item. Funko’s Iron Lady was also a part of the deal as well as Mattel’s Hot Wheels, with selected tokens standing eligible for redemption of physical items.With WAX Metaverse, the aim is to make the entire process easy and seamless even for Newbies in the space. WAX co-founder William Quigley. "We've made it as easy to use as logging into your Amazon account. You can create a blockchain account in two clicks. You don't have to download MetaMask, or some other crypto wallet to use a WAX dApp. Most crypto wallets are still WAY too difficult for a mainstream audience. No private keys to manage. No weird wallets and the WAX Cloud Wallet work on mobile just as easily as it does on your desktop."So let's recap on what makes the WAX Metaverse different- Transactions are free! No more gas costs. Frequent users may need to stake some WAXP to CPU in their wallet but they can at any time unstake it.- There are integrations everywhere, from multiple major brands to grass roots indie developers WAX just keeps getting more partners and projects and user base is growing bigger by tens of thousands of accounts every day.- The environmental factor, being carbon neutral is a massive positive for WAX even more significant seeing that the WAX Metaverse can handle way more transactions per second than most other NFT chains and still has a low carbon emission rate.- The WAX Cloud wallet is a gamechanger in the blockchain space. The ease the cloud wallet brings with it is unparalleled. Free, yet packed full of benefits that cannot be found elsewhere, the WAX Cloud wallet is top-tier.The WAX Metaverse is a whole lot more than the regular blockchain. The way to take full advantage of the Metaverse is to get on WAX https://on.wax.io/wax-io/