ID Capital Announces the Sixth Edition of Future Food Asia - APAC's Premier AgriFoodTech Competition
Future Food Asia 2022 returns for its sixth edition to continue advancing conversations on innovation and entrepreneurship in the AgriFoodTech sector in APAC.SINGAPORE, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing Future Food Asia 2022
ID Capital announces the sixth edition of Future Food Asia - APAC’s premier AgriFoodTech competition, and its anchor partners at the Future Food Asia conference
2021 was a year full of climate-fuelled extreme weather events and coupled with the publication of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, made for grim reading on the severity of the climate crisis. Despite the doomist narrative, AgriFoodTech in APAC has attracted over $7 billion in funding in just the first half of 2021, and continues to provide a springboard for APAC food and agriculture entrepreneurs to persevere in developing new and improved technology enabled solutions.
There are grounds for optimism as we envision a world where alternative proteins are no longer an alternative, where food waste reduction is a shared target and adoption of zero-waste practices the new norm. As technologies and scale-ups progress, consumers are becoming more discerning and dialogues are now shifting to assessing and evaluating the true impact of these food innovations.
Future Food Asia 2022 (FFA2022) returns for its sixth edition to continue advancing these conversations on innovation and entrepreneurship in the AgriFoodTech sector in APAC. With the support of its partners over the past five years, FFA has empowered over 60 early stage start-ups from APAC by providing them with a unique platform to present their cutting-edge innovations and has distributed over US$ 1 million in awards. At FFA, attendees gain strategic insights through fireside chats, debates, keynote speeches and unparalleled networking opportunities to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, academia, investors and entrepreneurs.
Asia Pacific has started to see the power of digital agriculture in improving farm productivity and uplifting small-scale family farming businesses. By enabling access to digital solutions and funding to farmers along every step of their journey, AgriFood corporates and investors are shaping the future of agriculture. At FFA2022, attendees will be taken on a virtual journey to experience the impact of such digital technology and venture capital on farm, finances and family.
ID Capital will also release a white paper on Waste-to-Value in APAC at the conference. This will include perspectives and insights from innovators and corporate leaders who are playing a critical role in accelerating waste-to-value technologies to extract maximum value out of different waste streams, while reducing the unusable waste quantity to a bare minimum.
At its 2022 edition, FFA welcomes back Cargill as its Title Partner and also to join the Jury.
Dr Colin D’Silva, Cargill’s Vice President for Government Relations, Asia-Pacific says, “Cargill believes in the power of partnerships to drive innovation in the areas of sustainability, food security and nutrition. Following our partnership with FFA2021 on a hugely successful fifth edition event last year, we are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate once again. Through FFA2022, we look forward to advancing the impact of AgriFoodTech and the inspiring work of start-ups in the region. Our goal is to create a safer, healthier and more sustainable future for all players across the food supply chain, from farmers and producers to customers and consumers.”
Supported by Singapore Economic Development Board since its inception, Future Food Asia is made possible due to the continued collaboration with its anchor partners:
• A*STAR (Agency for Science, Technology and Research), Singapore’s lead public research agency, once again associated to the FFA Jury as an expert partner;
• Thai Wah, the regional leader in plant based food products, a pioneer in Thailand for starch, vermicelli and noodles with a mission to serve the global consumers by creating innovation and sustainability from Farm to Shelf;
• Dole Sunshine Company, is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality packaged and fresh fruit with operations covering more than 70 countries;
FFA2022 will launch this June as a 1 day in-person conference followed by 3 days of virtual conference. Ten finalists selected by the FFA jury will showcase their innovations and compete for the US$100,000 grand prize. Applications for the award are now open at https://futurefoodasia.com/ffa2022/
“We are thrilled to see Agrifoodtech growing behind the hype and the increasing interest from investors, corporates, startups and even consumers. Grounded in the necessity to anticipate and respond to seismic changes in our food system, innovators are rising to the challenge of fully integrating their solutions into it. This also brings with it an increased awareness on the importance of the food-energy-water nexus. Furthermore, in Asia as in the rest of the world, the Future of Food is inexorably tied to the Future of People producing it. The mere fact that these debates are now taking place gives us hope that agrifoodtech is heading in the right direction.” says Isabelle Decitre, Founder & CEO of ID Capital.
About ID Capital
ID Capital is an investment company headquartered in Singapore specialized in the domain of AgriTech and FoodTech in the Asia-Pacific region. ID Capital is a pioneer in the agrifood sector in Asia-Pacific and has contributed effort and capital in also catalyzing the ecosystem in the region through its Future Food Asia platform launched in 2016. Its thesis is built on the fact that in this growing vertical, Asia-Pacific is the nexus between high growth and high stakes. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner for Startup SG Equity for the AgriFoodTech sector.
For further enquiries please write to ffaa@idcapital.com.sg
About Cargill
Cargill’s 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.
About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)
The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency, spearheading economic-oriented research to advance scientific discovery and develop innovative technology. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit society.
As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by contributing to societal benefits such as improving outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability.
We play a key role in nurturing and developing a diversity of talent and leaders in our Agency and research entities, the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences and physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg.
About Thai Wah
Founded in 1947, Thai Wah Group is one of Southeast Asia’s leading Agri-Food companies now operating in 5 countries with over 15 locations. Led by its core vision to create innovation and sustainability from Farm to Shelf, the company is a pioneer in B2B starch and starch related products such as glass noodles, vermicelli, tapioca starches and modified starches. The company’s core strengths lie in its deep R&D, farm supply chain strategy, operating capabilities and global sales and marketing network.More information at www.thaiwah.com
About Dole
Acquired by ITOCHU in 2013, Dole Sunshine Company is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fresh tropical fruit and healthy drinks & snacks. Dole Food& Beverage sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. And Dole Fresh Produce sell in Asia fresh pineapple, bananas, papaya and avocados.
The company focuses on four areas of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit https://dolesunshine.com/
Isabelle Decitre
ID Capital Pte Ltd
+65 9388 7454
email us here