Baton Rouge, LA Digital Marketing Agency Wins Prestigious Digital Excellence Award
BlakSheep Creative is a design and marketing agency that works with clients throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area.
BlakSheep Creative Was Previously Listed as one of Expertise.com's Top 20 Advertising Agencies in Baton Rouge
BlakSheep Creative, a leading Baton Rouge digital marketing agency, has been awarded the prestigious Digital Excellence Award by the Web Marketing Association.
The Web Marketing Association recognized only a handful of agencies in Louisiana, and BlakSheep Creative was only one of two agencies from Baton Rouge chosen to receive this prestigious award.
"This award is a reflection of our commitment to ongoing education about both the latest trends and best practices in website design, functionality, and user experience," said Clint L. Sanchez, Partner at BlakSheep Creative. "We are honored to be recognized by our peers for this achievement."
The Digital Excellence Award will be presented at the Web Marketing Association's Annual Conference & Digital Excellence Awards Gala on March 22, 2022.
BlakSheep Creative is a Baton Rouge Area web design company specializing in digital marketing and website design. They are veteran and first responder owned and operated and have worked with several local businesses to help them grow their business through the Internet.
For more information about how BlakSheep Creative can help your business grow through digital marketing services like web development or SEO, visit their website at https://blaksheepcreative.com
