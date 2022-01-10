Submit Release
Social Media Influencer Deepa Prashad & Cityline Host Reviews the Adjustable Wool Pillow from Down Under Bedding

down under bedding feather down pillows made in Canada

No more counting sheep with the adjustable wool pillow

down under bedding pillows made in Canada

See the actual wool filling inside as you even add more

Deepa reviews her favorite bed she sleeps with. You can even take the out or add more wool filling inside. No more counting sheep

No more counting sleep (pun intended) with the best selling adjustable wool pillow”
— Tony Sagar, CEO Down Under Bedding
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media influencer Deepa Prashad has reviewed her favorite sleeping pillow, the Adjustable Wool Pillow from Down Under Bedding. The YouTube review that was done inside her own room, has more than 1500 views currently. The pillow is specially designed for side & back sleepers with special industrial-grade zoned wool cluster fiber that makes it completely washable.
The pillow is currently the number best selling at Down Under Bedding to appeal to people who cannot down or feathers but prefer to sleep with natural fill like Australian wool

About Deepa Prashad: Deepa has worked as a host with Family Channel and as a host and producer with Toronto’s widely popular social media publication, blogTO. She joined the KISS 92.5 team as their new entertainment reporter and on-camera personality & as a guest host with Cityline on City-TV, Toronto.

A graduate of Ryerson’s Radio and Television Arts program, Deepa joined the Family Channel as their official host while still an undergraduate, traveling across Canada with the network to emcee their live concerts. She’s also traveled internationally for movie junkets, where she’s interviewed some of Hollywood’s top stars, including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Justin Timberlake. Deepa also created a YouTube series with Family Channel called Weekly 360. Deepa is currently working at CITY-TV in Toronto.

About Down Under Bedding:
The privately-held Canadian company is held by serial entrepreneur Tony Sagar who is the CEO & founder is an 8 figure niche brand. Over the years the company has sold millions of dollars in unique bedding private label products and carries other brands like Hush Blankets Inc, Tempur-pedic, PROTECT-A-BED to provide alternative sleep Solutions. The company has seen sales increase during the pandemic on all platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and Shopify.

Tony Sagar
Down Under Bedding & Pillow
+ +1 905-624-5484
email us here
Deepa Prashad from City-TV reviews the wool pillow from Down Under Bedding

Social Media Influencer Deepa Prashad & Cityline Host Reviews the Adjustable Wool Pillow from Down Under Bedding

