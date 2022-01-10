Submit Release
OGARAJETS adds Chadd Smith as Market Analyst to Research Department

Chadd Smith - Market Analyst

Expanding support team brings in additional expertise with key Market Analyst hire.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has hired a Market Analyst to support the expanding Research department. Chadd Smith will support and share in the market research responsibilities.

Joining OGARAJETS with over 5 years of recent parts sales experience, Smith knows how to make connections, develop relationships and pinpoint opportunities through networking. He will be tasked with keeping market research up-to-date, and finding ways to allow the sales team to interact with warmer leads than those produced by simply “cold calling”.

“Chadd is a competent communicator and aviation enthusiast. He is trustworthy, dedicated and organized. I look forward to showing him what we’ve built to this point in the Research Department and seeing where he takes it from here,” said Austin Bass, Sales Engineer & Market Research Manager at OGARAJETS. “He will take what is good and make it great”.

Smith, too, is excited about the opportunity. “I’m grateful to have joined such a determined team, and look forward to assisting the sales and marketing teams in sourcing inventory in a tight market environment.“

About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $6 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.

