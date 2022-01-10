Leviate Air Group, Headquartered in Dallas, Recognized as an IADA-Accredited Dealer
The IADA board is delighted to welcome Leviate Air Group, leading experts in private aviation, to our organization consisting of the very best aircraft dealers in the world.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leviate Air Group has been accepted as an accredited aircraft dealer by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). Leviate, based in Dallas, is led by CEO and Founder Luis Barros, Managing Partner Rob Rosenberg and President Randall Mize.
“The IADA board is delighted to welcome Leviate Air Group, leading experts in private aviation, to our organization consisting of the very best aircraft dealers in the world,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Luis and his team of pros have demonstrated time and again their expertise and passion for leading business aircraft transactions that meet or exceed the highest ethical standards and professionalism that IADA exemplifies,” he added.
“We are very pleased to become an accredited member of IADA,” said Leviate President and Founder Randall Mize. “Many thanks to our industry peers and our customers who recognize this team’s proven track record and impeccable reputation while adhering to the rigorous standards of ethics and focus on safety,” he added.
Leviate Air Group capitalizes on the operational expertise of three main components of business aviation: Air Charter, Aircraft Sales and Part 135 Aircraft Management. With corporate headquarters in Dallas, Leviate services clients based across the United States and worldwide. The executive team is composed of top leaders in the aviation industry to deliver unsurpassed customer service and support to discerning businesses and private individuals alike. To learn more about Leviate Air Group, call (877) 407-8507, or visit https://www.leviateair.com/inventory/.
About the International Aircraft Dealer Association
IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They consist of the top seven percent of the world's aircraft dealers.
They utilize AircraftExchange.com, an online marketplace listing only aircraft offered exclusively for sale or lease by IADA members. All IADA dealers have been accredited by the organization, and brokers also receive certification, both through strenuous approval processes to ensure the utmost professionalism and integrity.
IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info go to www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
A popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet our accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers agree to adhere to a code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.
The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream jets. For more info about AircraftExchange.com, go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
