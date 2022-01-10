More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Crawford County

Submit Release
Crawford County, GA (January 9, 2021) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Crawford County, GA.  The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Sunday, January 9, 2022. 

Denrick Demond Stallings, age 47, of Roberta, has died.  No deputies were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at 12:16 p.m., a Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a traffic violation (speeding).  The driver, later identified as Denrick Stallings, refused to stop and that led to a vehicle pursuit.  The chase lasted several miles until Stallings crashed the car.  Stallings got out of the car and ran away from the deputy sheriff.  Stallings continued to run while the deputy was chasing him and attempting to arrest Stallings.  The deputy deployed his Taser, hitting Stallings and causing him to fall to the ground.  As the deputy attempted to arrest Stallings, a fight started and there was a struggle for the deputy’s gun.  During the struggle, the deputy fired his gun and hit Stallings.  Stallings died at the scene.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.  Once the investigation is done, the casefile will be given to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

